New Tata Sky Binge+ Users Can Save Rs 2,101

The DTH operator has listed 6 different packages that promise savings of Rs 2,101

By June 11th, 2020 AT 5:36 PM
  • TataSky
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Tata Sky, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India has listed a new offer for its Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) that enables users to save up to Rs 2101. The Tata Sky Binge+ STB is an Android TV device that was introduced in early 2020 at a launch price of Rs 5,999. However, the company in the second week of May slashed the price of the Binge+ STB to Rs 3,999. The Binge+ STB enables subscribers to seamlessly switch between Live TV and OTT content. With the device being powered by Android TV, Chromecast and Google Assistant are also built-in.

    New Tata Sky Users Can Now Save Rs 2101

    The DTH operator has listed the Binge+ STB with six different packages that the users can choose from and save Rs 2,101 on a new connection.

    The six different packages are bundled with six custom packs of Tata Sky including Hindi Lite, Hindi Basic, Family Kids, Family Sports, Family Kids Sports and Premium Sports English.

    Under the Hindi Lite package, Tata Sky bundles the Binge+ STB along with a monthly subscription of Hindi Lite pack for Rs 4391. The DTH operator highlights that the Hindi Lite package with the Binge+ STB is normally offered at a price of Rs 6492.

    Similarly, Tata Sky has priced the Hindi Basic, Family Kids, Family Sports packages at Rs 4,462, Rs 4,496 and Rs 4,601 respectively.

    The top-tier packages under this offer are the Family Kids Sports and Premium Sports English with Tata Sky pricing the packages at Rs 4609 and Rs 4659 respectively. The DTH operator highlighted that the new users can select either the cash on delivery option or pay the package prices online.

    Tata Sky offers six months of subscription to Tata Sky Binge service and free installation with any of the six packages. The Tata Sky Binge service enables access to content from Disney+ Hotstar, SunNXT, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. Additionally, the new Binge+ users can also avail three months of complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video.

    Tata Sky Binge+ STB Available at Rs 3,999

    It has to be noted that the Tata Sky Binge+ can also be purchased on a standalone basis for a price of Rs 3999. The six months subscription to Tata Sky Binge service including three months complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video would also be applicable to the new users who purchase the device on a standalone basis. However, the DTH operator charges Rs 350 as installation fee and Rs 100 as activation fee from new users.

    Further, the six different packs that are part of the Binge+ package can also be subscribed individually. The base Hindi Lite pack is priced at Rs 298.73 including the Network Capacity Fee and Taxes while the Hindi Basic pack is priced at Rs 343.97 per month. Meanwhile, the Family Kids, Family Sports and the Family Kids Sports packs are priced at Rs 369.93, Rs 452.29, Rs 460.72 respectively. The top-tier Premium Sports English pack is priced Rs 490.52 per month.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Oppo Find X2 Series, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro Will Get Android 11 Beta Update Soon

    Oppo has scheduled the launch of Oppo Find X2 series in India on June 17, 2020. Apart from this, the...

    module-4-img

    Twitter Now Prompts Users to Read Stories Before Retweeting Them

    Twitter on Wednesday announced that its Android users would receive a prompt when they Retweet an article that hasn’t been...

    module-4-img

    New Tata Sky Binge+ Users Can Save Rs 2,101

    Tata Sky, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India has listed a new offer for its Tata Sky...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Numbers Might Be Visible on Google Search: Report

    module-4-img

    Moto G7 Power Picks Up Stable Android 10 Update

    module-4-img

    Trai Blockchain Technology Faces Legal Blockade From Telemarketers

    module-4-img

    Vivaldi Android Browser Goes Dark for Web Contents