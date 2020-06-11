New Tata Sky Binge+ Users Can Save Rs 2,101

Tata Sky, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India has listed a new offer for its Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB) that enables users to save up to Rs 2101. The Tata Sky Binge+ STB is an Android TV device that was introduced in early 2020 at a launch price of Rs 5,999. However, the company in the second week of May slashed the price of the Binge+ STB to Rs 3,999. The Binge+ STB enables subscribers to seamlessly switch between Live TV and OTT content. With the device being powered by Android TV, Chromecast and Google Assistant are also built-in.

New Tata Sky Users Can Now Save Rs 2101

The DTH operator has listed the Binge+ STB with six different packages that the users can choose from and save Rs 2,101 on a new connection.

The six different packages are bundled with six custom packs of Tata Sky including Hindi Lite, Hindi Basic, Family Kids, Family Sports, Family Kids Sports and Premium Sports English.

Under the Hindi Lite package, Tata Sky bundles the Binge+ STB along with a monthly subscription of Hindi Lite pack for Rs 4391. The DTH operator highlights that the Hindi Lite package with the Binge+ STB is normally offered at a price of Rs 6492.

Similarly, Tata Sky has priced the Hindi Basic, Family Kids, Family Sports packages at Rs 4,462, Rs 4,496 and Rs 4,601 respectively.

The top-tier packages under this offer are the Family Kids Sports and Premium Sports English with Tata Sky pricing the packages at Rs 4609 and Rs 4659 respectively. The DTH operator highlighted that the new users can select either the cash on delivery option or pay the package prices online.

Tata Sky offers six months of subscription to Tata Sky Binge service and free installation with any of the six packages. The Tata Sky Binge service enables access to content from Disney+ Hotstar, SunNXT, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. Additionally, the new Binge+ users can also avail three months of complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video.

Tata Sky Binge+ STB Available at Rs 3,999

It has to be noted that the Tata Sky Binge+ can also be purchased on a standalone basis for a price of Rs 3999. The six months subscription to Tata Sky Binge service including three months complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video would also be applicable to the new users who purchase the device on a standalone basis. However, the DTH operator charges Rs 350 as installation fee and Rs 100 as activation fee from new users.

Further, the six different packs that are part of the Binge+ package can also be subscribed individually. The base Hindi Lite pack is priced at Rs 298.73 including the Network Capacity Fee and Taxes while the Hindi Basic pack is priced at Rs 343.97 per month. Meanwhile, the Family Kids, Family Sports and the Family Kids Sports packs are priced at Rs 369.93, Rs 452.29, Rs 460.72 respectively. The top-tier Premium Sports English pack is priced Rs 490.52 per month.