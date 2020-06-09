Tata Sky Revamps My Account Portal, Introduces New Terms for Long Duration Pack

Tata Sky, one of the leading Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India has introduced a new modern My Account portal for its subscribers providing detailed information on monthly recharge amount and the due date. The refreshed portal also enables users to seamlessly manage packs and services. Crucially, Tata Sky has added a direct link to its subsidiary Tata Sky Broadband under the “Beyond DTH” tag for subscribers to buy or manage the broadband connection. Tata Sky, the DTH operator with a market share of 31.61% as of September 2019 introduced Tata Sky Broadband in 2015 with the internet service provider now covering over 20 cities across India. However, the DTH operator rarely highlighted its internet services on the My Account portal.

Tata Sky Introduces Modern My Account Portal

The modern My Account portal introduced on Saturday also enables users to upgrade their Set-top box (STB), order showcase and add multi-TV connections.

While the features were present in the old portal, the users were required to navigate to the sections through multiple clicks. The refreshed portal provides single click access to several Tata Sky services including direct access to upgrade STB.

With Tata Sky scheduled to switch off channels beginning June 15 in a bid to cut monthly costs for its subscribers, the refreshed portal enables easier access for users to add channels.

Additionally, the “Quick & easy recharge” feature has a preset of the monthly recharge amount that the users need for continued access to Tata Sky services. While users can enter a custom amount, Tata Sky also has a preset values that enables consumers to perform rapid recharge.

Tata Sky Introduces New Terms for Long Duration Pack

The DTH operator has also introduced new terms and conditions for its users subscribing to the annual pack. In the previous months, Tata Sky enabled users to perform multiple recharges over the course of a single calendar day to be considered for a cashback offer.

Under the cashback offer, Tata Sky issued a credit worth one month balance to those users who recharge with a balance equal or more than 12 times the monthly recharge value.

However, the operator now requires the users to recharge under a single transaction to be considered for the cashback offer. Tata Sky generates a pop up under the recharge section of the My Account portal notifying user about the recharge value that would be considered for cashback. The user can proceed to recharge with their desired amount or select the 12 month value to receive cashback.