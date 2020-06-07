7 Million Tata Sky Subscribers to Notice Reduction in Channel Pack Prices

Tata Sky, the biggest DTH operator in India is getting cheaper. But the thing is, not everyone will benefit out of it. The DTH company has over 18 million subscribers, but the new change is only going to affect around 7 million of its existing customers. So how to check out if you are one of them? It is simple, if you are one of the subscribers who opt for plans which cost Rs 350 or lesser, then you will be able to benefit out of it. After the new change, the price for these plans will be reduced by Rs 60 or Rs 100. So what is this new change which is coming? Keep reading to find out.

Tata Sky to Cut of Channels from Your Packs

The only way the DTH operator is going to reduce the costs for you is by cutting down on some of your channels. The cut will affect around 7 million (70 lakh) customers of Tata Sky. Why is this cut so important for Tata Sky? Well, India has been in lockdown. Even though the rules have been relaxed a lot more at the moment, it wasn’t the case two months back. The last two months have been very hard, not only for India but for the whole world. The world economy has taken a hit and it is not surprising that the Indian economy has suffered as well because of the several lockdowns. People have lost their daily wages and some have been fired from their secured jobs because there is no money to pay.

This resulted in people hesitating to spend more on luxury or entertainment. Tata Sky is no wonder an entertainment system and so people didn’t want to spend money on purchasing expensive channel packs from the DTH company. Tata Sky is known for its high pricing and even though it provides a really excellent service, it just wasn’t in the priority of people. So the DTH operator lost around 1.5 million (15 lakh) subscribers in the last 60 days.

Tata Sky to Rely on Statistics

Instead of gaining more people during the time when they are stuck at home, Tata Sky lost its 15 lakh subscribers. The DTH operator took out the analytics to observe and understand what just happened. From the analytics, Tata Sky understood that problem was in their pricing. Users who dropped out in May were the ones who logged into the app for dropping channels from their packs to save themselves some money. Some people didn’t even recharge.

So now, as per a report from ET, Tata Sky has decided to help out some of these people and reduce channel count from their packs and help them save money. Some users still might want the channels which are being cut from their channel pack, so they can get it back by giving a missed call to Tata Sky. The DTH operator is notifying people 15 days prior to making the change in their plans.