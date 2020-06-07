Bharti Airtel and Vodafone First Recharge Plans Start at Rs 197: Check Details

People subscribing for the first time for Bharti Airtel or Vodafone can recharge from the first recharge plans both the telcos offer. First recharge plans are essentially the plans which are given to the customer who is recharging for the first time. These plans won’t be available after the customer has subscribed once with a plan. Bharti Airtel has is offering four first recharge plans whereas Vodafone is offering two first recharge plans. Reliance Jio though doesn’t offer separate first recharge plans. Instead, it offers its prepaid plans at the same price but there is an additional Prime membership cost which the users can opt for. Let’s check out the first recharge plans offered by Vodafone and Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel First Recharge Plan Rs 297

This plan is available for people who are either going for their first recharge or second recharge. The plan costs Rs 297 and comes with unlimited calling facility even on roaming networks. There is 1.5GB daily data benefit along with 100 SMS/day. The plan validity is only 28 days.

Bharti Airtel First Recharge Plan Rs 197

This is the cheapest Airtel first recharge plan. Customers of the telco can opt for it even for their second recharge. With the plan, you get unlimited calling and that is available on roaming networks as well. Coming to the data benefits, you get 2GB daily data. Now you might be wondering how is this plan cheaper and offering more data per day than the Rs 297 first recharge plan. The thing is, this one only comes with 300 SMS for the whole validity of the plan. It is also valid for 28 days only.

Bharti Airtel First Recharge Plan Rs 497

This plan can also be opted by customers going for their second recharge. With the Airtel first Recharge plan of Rs 497, you will get unlimited calling benefit. Talking about the data benefits, there is 1.5GB daily data provided by the plan. Then you get 100 SMS/day. But this plan is valid for a total of 56 days and that is why it is expensive.

Bharti Airtel First Recharge Plan Rs 647

Airtel first recharge plan of Rs 647 is the most expensive plan from the telco. You get 1.5GB daily data benefit along with 100 SMS/day. Of course, there is an unlimited calling facility as well. But the plan is valid for a total of 84 days. Also for this plan, customers going for their second recharge can opt it.

Vodafone First Recharge Plan Rs 297

With the first recharge plan of Rs 297 from Vodafone, you get 1.5GB daily data along with 100 SMS/day. This plan validity is for 28 days. Right now, if you order for the SIM card, it will be delivered to your home with contactless delivery. This plan from Vodafone is similar to the Rs 297 first recharge plan from Airtel.

Vodafone First Recharge Plan Rs 647

The is the second first recharge plan from Vodafone. Customers subscribing for it will get 1.5GB daily data and 100 SMS/day. The plan validity is for 84 days. Even this plan from Vodafone is similar to that of Rs 647 plan of Airtel. You can get free contactless home delivery of the SIM card if you choose to subscribe now.