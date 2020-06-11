Airtel Issues Final Call for Free Installation and Up to 15% Savings on New Broadband Connections

Bharti Airtel has set up a countdown timer on its Airtel Xstream Fiber page that highlights that the free installation and discount up to 15% offer will be valid till the early hours of Monday. The company initially started the offer in late April for the new Airtel Xstream Fiber users in select cities across India. However, the offer has since been expanded to most cities in India where Airtel operates its Airtel Xstream Fiber services. The company also provides an additional offer of 1000 GB of bonus data for six months to new users in select cities across India including Chennai and Coimbatore. Airtel has highlighted that the secondary offer of bonus data would also expire on the same day as the primary offer.

Bharti Airtel Offers Free Installation and Discount up to 15% to New Users

The company provided free installation and discount up to 15% to new Airtel Xstream Fiber users who signed up for long term plans across major cities in India. Under the offer, the new Airtel Xstream Fiber users who selected six month packs of Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP plans would receive 7.50% discount while annual pack subscribers were offered 15% discount.

The Basic pack that enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 150GB is normally priced at Rs 799. It has to be noted that the company offers unlimited calling on all its plans along with complimentary access to Airtel Xstream. Further, the Entertainment, Premium and VIP plan users will also receive one year access to Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 along with Airtel Xstream.

The Airtel Xstream Fiber users who sign up for six months of the Basic Pack are required to pay Rs 4434 including the 7.50% discount which translates to Rs 739 per month.

The Entertainment plan promises to deliver up to 200 Mbps speed till 300GB of data for Rs 999 per month. However, the company charges Rs 5544 from users who subscribe to the six month pack of the Entertainment plan which translates to Rs 924 per month.

The Premium plan enables users to browse up to 300 Mbps speed till 500GB for Rs 1499 per month. The six month subscribers of the Premium plan are required to pay Rs 8319 which translates to Rs 1387 per month.

The top-tier VIP plan from Airtel enables users to browse unlimited data up to 1 Gbps speed for Rs 3999 per month. With the 7.50% discount, the company charges Rs 22,194 from users subscribing to the six month pack of the VIP plan which translates to Rs 3699 per month.

Similarly, Airtel is currently offering a 15% discount to users who sign up for its annual plans. Under the offer, the Basic plan users who sign up for the annual plan are required to pay Rs 8150 which translates to Rs 679 per month. Further, the Entertainment plan users are required to pay Rs 10,190 for the annual subscription which translates to Rs 849 per month. The annual Premium plan subscribers are required to pay Rs 15,290 which translates to Rs 1274 per month. The VIP plan subscribers can end up with maximum savings of Rs 600 on the annual subscription as the company charges Rs 40,790 from users which translates to Rs 3399 per month.

Crucially, the offer is also valid to users in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh where the company currently offers unlimited data on all its plans.

New Airtel Users in Select Cities Can Also Receive 1000 GB of Bonus Data

The company on June 3 introduced a bonus data offer to new Airtel Xstream Fiber users in select cities across India including Chennai, Coimbatore, Cochin and Ernakulam.

Under the bonus data offer, Airtel offered 1000GB or 1 TB of additional data to new users signing up Basic, Entertainment and Premium plans. The company highlights that the bonus data would be applicable for six months from the date of activation of the new Airtel Xstream Fiber connection.

While the bonus data offer was initially scheduled to expire on June 7, the company now has extended the offer till the early hours of Monday, June 15.

Airtel also has a new ticker on its Xstream Fiber page which highlights that the company follows “strict norms for a safe & fast installation.”