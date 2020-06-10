Bharti Airtel Unveils New One Airtel Plans, Broadband Speeds Upgraded to 200 Mbps

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday unveiled new One Airtel plans that combine multiple services including mobile, broadband and Direct-to-Home (DTH) connections under one bill. The company offers four One Airtel plans with the base plan largely unchanged as in the previous months. However, the company has refreshed its One Airtel 1349 plan while the prices of One Airtel 1399 plan and the top-tier One Airtel 1899 plans have been hiked by Rs 100. Additionally, the company has upgraded the broadband speeds on the One Airtel plans from 100 Mbps to 200 Mbps.

One Airtel Plans Combines Four Services Under One Bill

The four One Airtel plans include One Airtel 899 Plan, One Airtel 1349 Plan, One Airtel 1499 Plan and One Airtel 1999 Plan.

Under the One Airtel 899 Plan, Bharti Airtel users can combine postpaid mobile services and DTH services under one bill. The company offers one regular SIM and one add-on under the base pack with the postpaid mobile services offering 75 GB of data and unlimited local and STD calls. Further, Airtel notes that the users can add Rs 350 worth TV channels under the One Airtel 899 plan. The company also offers complimentary access to Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream for one year.

The One Airtel 1349 Plan enables users to take four postpaid mobile connections including one regular SIM and three add-on SIM. Under the One Airtel 1349 Plan, the company enables users to browse upto 150 GB of data along with unlimited local and STD calls. The DTH services and other benefits including access to Amazon Prime are similar to the One Airtel 899 Plan.

The One Airtel 1499 Plan combines Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband services and postpaid mobile services under one bill. The users can avail two postpaid connections including one regular SIM and one add-on similar to the One Airtel 899 plan. Unlike the entry level packs that combine DTH services, Airtel offers FTTH services with upto 200 Mbps speed till 300 GB with the One Airtel 1499 Plan. The company also offers landline services with the One Airtel 1499 plan that enables users to make unlimited calls across India. Additionally, Airtel offers complimentary access to Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream for one year with the One Airtel 1499 Plan.

The top-tier One Airtel 1999 plan combines four services into one bill including mobile, DTH, fiber and landline connection. Airtel enables users to add three connections for mobile services including one regular SIM and two add-on SIM connections with 75 GB of data along with unlimited local and STD calls. The users can also add Rs 424 worth of TV channels as part of the DTH services offered under the One Airtel 1999 Plan. Further, the FTTH services and other benefits of the One Airtel 1499 plan are carried over to the top-tiered One Airtel 1999 plan.

Airtel Users Can Up to 20% with One Airtel Services

With the One Airtel 899 Plan, Airtel notes that the users can save Rs 149 on the postpaid connections as Airtel highlights that mobile and DTH services have a rental amount of Rs 698.

Similarly, the One Airtel 1499 Plan users will receive Rs 117 discount on the broadband plan that carries a rental amount of Rs 999. Further, the postpaid mobile connections on the One Airtel 1499 Plan has a rental amount of Rs 897 with Airtel enabling users to save Rs 81 per month.

With the One Airtel 1999 Plan, Airtel highlights that the users will save Rs 169 on the broadband plan that carries a normal rental amount of Rs 999. The company also provides a Rs 152 discount on the postpaid plan of One Airtel 1999 plan which is said to have a rental amount of Rs 897 including DTH and mobile services.

Airtel continues to offer free Xstream Box worth Rs 3999 to One Airtel users while free service visits will be offered for one year from the date of activation of Set-top Box (STB). The company also offers a complimentary dual band WiFi router with free installation to One Airtel users.

Crucially, Airtel notes that the rental amount of individual connections in a One Airtel plan cannot be changed while users are enrolled into the plan. The company also highlights that the users can save 20% on combining three or more services under the One Airtel Plan.