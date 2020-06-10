PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map to Come With Route Planner, Vehicle Control Customisation and More

PUBG Mobile is going to come out with its Erangel 2.0 Map and you are going to notice enhanced graphics and a route planner

    PUBG Mobile has become one of the biggest mobile games in the world. To keep it that way, the battle-royale game keeps on introducing new features from time to time. Initially, when the game was launched, it had only one map — Erangel. It is by far the most favoured map by the PUBG Mobile players. The game has introduced many new maps over the course of the last two years. Not only that, but it has added a lot of improvements and updated maps such as Miramar and Sanhok. While there were some updates offered to the Erangel map as well, players are still waiting for a major update for the Erangel map to smoothen their gameplay process. It is already added to the Chinese beta version of the game and is being called Erangel 2.0. Let’s take a look at all the new features which are going to come with the new map.

    PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0

    There are many new features added to the map:

    1. Route Planner– The route planner is a feature which will help you plan a path in advance. Players can now mark multiple locations on the map and these points can be used as a guide for your teammates and yourself. Adding this feature would a big help as players at the moment can only make one point.
    2. Ultra HD Graphics – The Ultra HD graphics option has been added to the beta version Game of Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) of the game. This feature is already present in the global version of the game but the beta version is getting it just now.
    3. Vehicle Control Customisation – Better vehicle customisation is also added in the beta version of the game. You can change the layout of the buttons for controlling your vehicle anywhere on the screen.
    4. Refreshed Graphics – The attention to detail on the Erangel map has been increased. You will notice improved graphics and interiors of the buildings have been also detailed and there are some tweaks on the structures of buildings.

    There is no official confirmation about the same from PUBG Mobile and Tencent Games. According to a Sportskeeda report, Erangel 2.0 is already live on the beta version of Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile). So the release date of the map is still a mystery and there might be more features in the map which are undiscovered at the moment.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

