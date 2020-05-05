Airtel Offers Complimentary Xstream Box for One Airtel Subscribers

Bharti Airtel on its website has revealed that the company is now offering a complimentary Xstream box to One Airtel subscribers. The One Airtel plan combines multiple Airtel services including Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband services, postpaid mobile services, DTH and landline into one bill. The Airtel Xstream Box is an Android TV-based Set-Top Box with Airtel normally charging Rs 3639 from new users. The base One Airtel plan start at Rs 899 while the top tiered One Airtel plan is priced at Rs 1899. Further, Airtel is also providing free installation and complimentary WiFi router with its One Airtel plans.

Complimentary Airtel Xstream Box with One Airtel plans

It has to be noted that the company charges Rs 1999 from the existing subscribers who are interested to switch to the Android 9 device along with Rs 250 as engineer visit charges.

The company offers four One Airtel plans including the base One Airtel 899 plan and One Airtel 1349 plan that combines postpaid mobile services and DTH into one bill. Further, the One Airtel 1399 plan combines postpaid, fiber broadband services and landline into a single bill. Meanwhile, the top tiered One Airtel 1899 plan combines postpaid mobile services, DTH, fiber broadband and landline services.

The base One Airtel plan provides users with multiple postpaid connections with 75GB of data along with unlimited calls and DTH services worth Rs 350 into the combined plan. The top tiered plan offers three postpaid connections, fiber broadband services with 500GB of data and DTH services worth Rs 424 into one single bill. The company said that the One Airtel plan users can browse upto 100 Mbps speed till 500GB.

One Airtel Elevates Users into Premium Airtel Thanks Benefits

Airtel said that the One Airtel users can save up to 30% on combining three or more services and that the company offers free service visits with its plans.

Additionally, Airtel said that the One Airtel subscribers can get the premium Airtel Thanks benefits including complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music.