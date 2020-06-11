D2h Starts Providing HD RF Set-Top Box and d2h Magic Stick Combo Pack at Rs 2,198

Dish TV-owned D2h has brought a combo offer of D2h HD RF Set-Top Box and d2h Magic Stick. The offer is now listed on the official website of D2h with accurate pricing. D2h has been known for offering some of the most affordable deals and subscribers to its subscribers. For the unaware, D2h launched its Magic Stick last year at a price of Rs 399 and the DTH operator has been selling the D2h HD RF STB for years now. If purchased separately, the overall cost for a subscriber comes the same at Rs 2,198 or Rs 1,998 (if a customer opts for just Gold HD Combo Pack with the Set-Top Box). That said, D2h users will not save much with the new offer, however, we might see some changes happening to the offer in the coming days.

D2h HD RF STB and Magicstick Combo Offer Detailed

D2h earlier announced the price of the D2h HD Set-Top Box with Magic Stick at Rs 1,599. Not only this, but the combo offer also included one-month subscription of the Gold HD Combo channel pack. However, the listing on the website was incorrect as the price of the D2h HD Set-Top Box alone was priced at Rs 1,799 whereas the d2h Magic Stick was listed with an introductory price of Rs 399.

Customers Will Get 1 Month Subscription of Platinum HD Combo

As per the new pricing of the D2h HD RF STB plus Magic Stick combo offer, the combo will be priced at Rs 2,198. Currently, no discount offer has been revealed by the operator for the combo. However, users will be getting a one-month subscription of the Platinum HD combo along with the product. If a customer chooses the products separately, they can save Rs 200 as D2h allows them to opt Gold HD Combo pack with the HD RF Set-Top Box, and the overall price comes down to Rs 1,998 as mentioned above.

d2h Magic Stick Offer Array of Features

d2h Magic Stick was launched by the company to provide access to a world of OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Sony LIV, Watcho and many more. Not only this, but the product was also launched with a voice-enabled variant which gives access to 30,000+ Alexa skills. d2h Magic Stick voice-enabled also allows customers to listen to new, weather updates, music and more. Also, customers can book cabs, set alarms and reminders. d2h Magic Stick is available at an introductory price of Rs 399 whereas the D2h Magic Stick voice-enabled is priced at Rs 1,199 which will consist of voice-remote and one Wi-Fi and Bluetooth dongle.