Xiaomi Mi Band 5 With 11 Professional Sports Modes and Magnetic Charging System Launched

Xiaomi is extensively growing in the wearable segment. The company was teasing the launch of the Mi Band 5 for two weeks now, and finally, it has been launched in the Chinese market today. The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is said to be the direct successor of the Mi Band 4 (Mi Smart Band 4) in India. The new wearable device by Xiaomi rocks some of the best features and it has been smartly priced by the company. The Mi Band 5 has been launched with updated fitness tracking features. Not only this, but Xiaomi has also launched with NFC payment support in collaboration with UnionPay. Here are all the features and specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Specifications and Features

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Band 5 with an array of new features while keeping the product affordable for customers. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features a 1.2-inch display which is bigger and better than the Mi Band 4 which had a 0.95-inch display. Xiaomi has focused on the design of the Mi Band 5 and the display of the device produces more dynamic colours. Also, the band comes with a magnetic charging system. Under the veil, Xiaomi has worked on a lot of new features which will make the band an excellent pick for fitness and daily activities.

The Mi Band 5 rocks 11 different professional sports mode which users can set according to their priorities. Apart from this, one of the most intriguing features of the band is the NFC payment support in collaboration with UnionPay. Since the Mi Band 5 is launched in the Chinese market, the band also comes with support for Xiaomi’s own XiaoAI assistant. However, customers can expect that the Mi Band 5 will come with Google Pay and Amazon Alexa support in the global markets. Xiaomi has also improved the heart rate and sleep monitoring sensors for effective results and monitoring. Apart from this, Mi Band 5 has a special period tracking mode in the Women’s Health Mode.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is currently launched in China. However, customers can expect the global launch of the band soon. Mi Band 5 is currently variable in four different strap colours which are Black, Red, Green and Yellow. Also, Mi Band 5 is available in two variants. Xiaomi Mi Band 5 without NFC support is priced at RMB 189 (approximately Rs 2,025) in China. The NFC support variant is priced at RMB 229 (approximately Rs 2500).