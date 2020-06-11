Xiaomi Launches Mi NoteBook 14 and NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Laptops in India, Prices Start at Rs 41,999

Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition is finally launched in India. It has a 14-inch Full HD display. The Horizon Edition laptop from Xiaomi comes equipped with a blazing-fast 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD which will offer a data transmission speed of up to 3GB/s. There are bezels of size less than 3mm on three sides of the laptop. You can get up to 178 degrees viewing angle. One of the most interesting features of this laptop is the ‘Mi Blaze Unlock’. With the help of your Mi Bands (3 & 4), you can unlock your Mi NoteBook 14 whenever you are close to the laptop. You can also activate an automatic screen lock with the same. Alongside the Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition, Xiaomi also launched standard Mi NoteBook 14 models at a starting price of Rs 41,999.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition: Hardware Specs

The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition is going to be very thin and light in weight. Its total weight is 1.35KG and its dimensions are 321.3mm x 206.8mm. Display resolution of the laptop is 1920 x 1080 pixels. You will get a 60Hz refresh rate on your screen and the screen is anti-glare type. In this laptop, brightness can shoot up to 250 nits. Coming to the Keyboard, you get a Chiclet type keyboard with the scissor mechanism. Travel between the keys is 1.3mm. You also get a Multitouch support type trackpad. Xiaomi says that it managed to include a 14-inch Full HD screen in the body of a 13.3-inch model.

Talking about the processor of the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, it will come with an Intel 10th Generation, 10510U i7 (Comet Lake) processor. There is a 2GB GDDR5 graphics card as well. Also, the laptop is loaded with 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM. The battery of the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition has a capacity of 46Wh and can give a backup of up to 10 hours. It comes with a 65W charging adapter. For sound, there is DTS Audio Processing and 2x2W stereo speakers. Along with that, there is also a 3.5mm auxiliary port for headphone and mic.

Mi NoteBook 14 and NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition Prices in India

The Mi NoteBook 14 is coming in three different variants. The first variant is the 1901-FC which has a 10th Generation i5 processor, an Intel UHD Graphics 620 card along with a 256GB SATA SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM with a Mi Webcam HD (bundled) for Rs 41,999. For the variant named 1901-FA, there is a 10th Generation i5 processor, an Intel UHD Graphics 620 card along with a 512GB SATA SSD with 8GB DDR4 RAM bundled with a Mi Webcam HD for Rs 44,999. The last variant of Mi NoteBook 14, 1901-DG comes with a 10th generation Intel i5 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphic card along with 512GB SATA SSD and 8GB DDR4 RAM bundled with Mi Webcam HD for Rs 47,999.

Coming to the Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition, there are two variants. The first one is 1904-AR which comes with a 10th Generation i5 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphic card along with 512GB SATA SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM bundled with Mi Webcam HD for Rs 54,999. Then the second variant which is 1904-AF comes with a 10th Generation Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphic card along with 512GB PCI Express Gen 3 NVMe SSD and 8GB DDR4 RAM bundled with Mi Webcam HD for Rs 59,999.