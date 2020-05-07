Airtel Xstream Fiber Users Can Save Rs 600 per Month, Check Details



Bharti Airtel is currently providing free installation and discount up to 15% for users who sign up for its Airtel Xstream Fiber long term plans. The company promises “Faster Installation” to new users who sign up for its broadband plans, however, Airtel hasn’t provided a timeframe for the completion of installation. It has to be noted that 15% discount is only applicable to the annual plans while those users who sign up for six month plans will receive 7.50% discount. The offers are applicable on all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans including the base 100 Mbps plans and the top tiered 1 Gbps plan.

Bharti Airtel Users Can Save 7.50% on Six Month Plans

Unlike other operators in the country, Airtel has four major plans across India with the company charging Rs 799 for its Basic plan that provides users with 100 Mbps speed till 150 GB. The Basic pack users can also make unlimited calls and the company provides access to Airtel Xstream, the entertainment app that offers movies, TV shows and live channels.

Airtel currently offers unlimited data on all its plans in specific cities including Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. However, users in the majority of the cities including Chennai and Bengaluru are required to subscribe to an Rs 299 add-on pack to upgrade their plans to unlimited data.

The company has priced the six month Basic pack at Rs 4434 which translates to Rs 739 per month including the 7.50% discount. The offers are also applicable on the Entertainment, Premium and VIP plans.

The Entertainment plan promises up to 200 Mbps speed till 300 GB of data along with unlimited calling for Rs 999 per month. The Entertainment, Premium and VIP plan subscribers also receive access to Amazon Prime and Zee5 subscriptions along with access to Airtel Xstream. The Entertainment Pack users who are willing to subscribe for the six month plan are required to pay Rs 5544 which translates to Rs 924 per month.

The Premium plan offers similar benefits of the Entertainment plan but enables users to browse up to 300 Mbps speed till 500 GB for Rs 1499 per month. The six month subscribers of the Premium plan are required to pay Rs 8319 which translates to Rs 1387 per month.

The VIP plan is the top tiered plan from Airtel that enables users to browse up to 1 Gbps speed. The unlimited calling and other benefits of the Airtel Premium plan are also applicable on the VIP plan.

While the company highlights “unlimited data” on the VIP plan, it has to be noted that Airtel has a fair usage policy cap of 3333 GB for the unlimited plans. The semi-annual subscribers of the VIP plan are required to pay Rs 22,194 which translates to Rs 3699 per month instead of Rs 3999 that Airtel charges its monthly subscribers.

Bharti Airtel Enables 15% Savings on Annual Plans

Similar to its six month subscriptions, Airtel provides a 15% discount to users who sign up for its annual plans.

The Basic plan users who sign up for the annual plan are required to pay Rs 8150 which translates to Rs 679 per month as compared to Rs 799 for those on monthly subscriptions. The Entertainment plan users are required to pay Rs 10,190 for the annual subscription which translates to Rs 849 per month.

Meanwhile, the annual Premium plan subscribers are required to pay Rs 15,290 which translates to Rs 1274 per month. The VIP plan subscribers can save Rs 600 on the annual subscription as the users are required to pay Rs 40,790 which translates to Rs 3399 per month.