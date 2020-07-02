OnePlus TV U Series and Y Series Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 12,999

OnePlus has time and again introduced game-changing products in the technology market. It started with selling smartphones a few years back and then jumped into the Smart TV space just last year. In 2019, OnePlus came out with its first-ever TV series, the Q series but it was priced way too expensive. OnePlus users were waiting for the Chinese tech giant to come out with Smart TVs in a more affordable price segment. Now, it has happened. OnePlus has just launched two new Smart TV series — U and Y. Both the series of Smart TVs are very affordable. Let’s take a look at them.

OnePlus TV U Series

OnePlus TV U series has been launched with one Smart TV which is — OnePlus TV 55U1. It is a 55-inch Smart TV. It will provide you with the OnePlus cinematic display. One of the key features of this Smart TV is that it can support 4K resolution videos. There is Dolby Vision and the Smart TV comes with Gamma Engine. OnePlus has equipped this Smart TV with 93% DCI-P3 which is the highest DCI-P3 score by any company out there. For the sound, it comes with 2 full-range speakers and 2 tweeters and they are high-quality 30W speakers. The bezels of the OnePlus TV 55U1 are very thin and will provide you with an amazing viewing experience. There is also an OnePlus TV remote which is again very simple and easy to operate. It is, of course, an Android TV and comes with custom OnePlus apps as well. The Android system is supported by Oxygen Play. The smart TV comes equipped with Chromecast. It is priced at Rs 49,999.

OnePlus TV Y Series

OnePlus TV Y series has been launched with 2 Smart TVs — OnePlus TV 43Y1 and 32Y1. They are 43-inches and 32-inches Smart TVs. Both the TVs come with the same bezel-less design which premium Smart TVs in the high range come with. This series also packs the OnePlus Cinematic display. Even the Y series Smart TVs come with 93% DCI-P3 which none other TVs at this or higher price segments provide. There is also the Gamma Engine for enhancing your viewing experience. This Smart TV comes with two 10W speakers and Dolby Sound. There is also Dolby Vision. The Smart TV series uses the latest version of Android TV. So there is Google Play and Chromecast on the TV series as well.

The Y series also comes with OnePlus Connect so you can pair your OnePlus smartphone with your OnePlus Y Smart TV series. The OnePlus 43Y1 is priced at 22,999 and the OnePlus 32Y1 is priced at 12,999. OnePlus will start selling the new Smart TVs via Amazon from July 5, 2020. Another great thing that OnePlus announced that they are going to manufacture their new Smart TVs in India itself to support the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.