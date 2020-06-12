Vodafone Idea Finally Launches eSIM Service to Apple Watch Cellular Users

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has finally launched eSIM or cellular service for Apple Watch (GPS+Cellular) in India. Starting June 12, 2020, Apple Watch users in India can avail cellular service from Vodafone Idea as well. So far, only Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are providing the eSIM service to Apple Watch users in India. This move will give customers the freedom to leave their phone behind and stay connected with just their Apple Watch. However, do make a note that this service is available for Vodafone Postpaid customers, including Enterprise Postpaid, in select circles (Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat). Vodafone Idea stated that the service would continue to be expanded to additional circles in the coming weeks.

Vodafone Idea Postpaid Users Can Avail Cellular Service on Apple Watch

For the unaware, Apple Watch has support for eSIM service, which will give the users the freedom to step out without the requirement of their iPhone. With the introduction of eSIM or cellular service on Apple Watch, Vodafone Idea allows the users to stay connected, make calls and stream Apple Music even without the iPhone nearby.

Speaking about the development, Avneesh Khosla, Director – Marketing, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said, “Consumers today are increasingly moving towards having connected products in their lives. With the launch of cellular support for Apple Watch, we are enabling our customers to connect their Apple Watch to their iPhone using the same / existing mobile number and enjoy the freedom of using their Apple Watch independently to stay connected.”

How to Set Up Cellular Service on Apple Watch?

1. Update iPhone to latest iOS

2. Open the Watch app on your iPhone

3. Start the pairing process of Apple Watch and iPhone

4. Sign in with your Apple ID and password to continue

5. Tap “Setup Mobile Data” to share your Postpaid number and plan with Apple Watch

6. Enter your Vodafone postpaid number and self-care password

(Note – If not registered then tap on register to login to register your phone number)

7. Tap Confirm once the login is successful

8. On Second confirmation the service will get activated within 30 minutes

Vodafone Idea stated that the Enterprise Postpaid customers need prior confirmation from their Authorised signatory to set up the service. Customers should have Apple Watch Series 3 or later (GPS + Cellular) and iPhone 6s or later model to avail the service.