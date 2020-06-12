Xiaomi Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: All the Differences Explained

Xiaomi has time and again come out with excellent products at a very cheap price. Just yesterday, Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 5 in China. The Mi Band 5 is the successor of Mi Band 4. As for the changes, the Mi Band 5 comes with a bigger display screen than the Mi Band 4. You get a total of 11 sports modes with the Mi Band 5. This is something which was not there in the Mi Band 4. Xiaomi already confirmed the Mi Band 5 will be coming to international markets as ‘Mi Smart Band 5.’ Let’s take a look at Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and Mi Band 4 differences and you can decide which one is better for you.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4: Differences

Starting with the display of the device, with the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, you get a 0.95-inch display screen and with the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, you get a 1.1-inch display screen. Both the Mi Band 4 and Mi Band 5 come with an AMOLED display. Talking about the theme of the bands, the Mi Band 5 has 100+ sets whereas the Mi Band 4 has 77 sets.

Xiaomi has added 11 sports modes in the Mi Band 5 – outdoor running, pool swimming, walking, cycling, freestyle, treadmill, jump rope, indoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and yoga. But the Mi Band 4 comes with only 6 sports modes — pool swimming, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, treadmill, and freestyle.

A common thing between both the bands is their water resistance capability. Both the bands are water-resistant up to 50m. There are multi-functional NFC features in both the bands, but there is one feature extra in the Mi Band 5. There is XiaoAi AI Assistant present in both the bands, however, that’s limited to the Chinese market. Another similarity between both the bands is their heart-rate monitoring system. Both the bands monitor heart-rates 24 hours a day.

Sleep detection is slightly better with the Mi Band 5 since it supports 24-hour sleep detection and REM detection. But the Mi Band 4 only supports night time sleep detection. There are new features in the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 such as pressure assessment, breathing training, PAI Index, women’s health tracking, and remote shutter control. Charging is also a better experience with Mi Band 5 using a magnetic on-strap charger again Mi Band 4’s charging dock.

As noted, Xiaomi already confirmed that the Mi Band 5 will arrive as Mi Smart Band 5 in international markets. There’s no update on when Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi Smart Band 5 in India as a successor to the Mi Smart Band 4. Since Realme now has presence in the wearable segment as well, it will put Xiaomi under a lot of pressure to launch more products under this category. It is also expected that the Mi Watch might also make its debut in the country very soon. For the unaware, the Mi Watch is Xiaomi’s first Smartwatch launched in China only for now and it runs MIUI on top of WearOS.