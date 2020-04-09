Google Chrome 81 is Out Now With Web NFC and Improved Security

Highlights Chrome 81 introduces web NFC

Improved HTTPS security despite using TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1

Users to experience improved support for WebXR

Google has just rolled out Chrome 81 which was initially planned to be released on March 17, 2020. However, that couldn’t happen because of the global pandemic, coronavirus outbreak. Google Chrome 81 has come with two significant changes. The first one is that there is support for Web NFC standard now and the second being the improved support for WebXR. WebXR is a Chrome Augmented Reality Technology which was introduced with the release of Chrome 79. Google Chrome releases in the future are going to be delayed as well. The tech giant has faced many problems due to the unordinary circumstances the world is in at the moment. It was the hardest release in Google’s browser history because they had to move a lot of functions which were initially planned to be rolled out with this version. With this, they also had to delay the release by a period of three weeks.

Google Chrome 81 Not The Only Version To Come Out Late

Google has decided that they are not going to be releasing the Google Chrome 82 in their style of every new release within six weeks. Instead, they will be directly launching the Google Chrome 83 with all the features Chrome 82 would have had. Here as well, instead of talking 1.5 months as they might have usually done, they are taking two months.

But this doesn’t mean that Google Chrome 81 is any less innovative. Google has introduced the web standard NFC support with the launch of Chrome 81, and now the websites will be able to interact with NFC tags directly without the help of any other application.

Developers Flooded With More New Opportunities and Better Security

The Google Chrome 81 came with NFC support, and that has opened a world of opportunities for developers. They can get to work and develop apps using the new web NFC and bank on the first-mover advantage. Along with this, Google also managed to improve the security of Chrome despite using TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1. This newer version of Chrome is successful in able to remove the mixed HTTPS content from the web. This would mean that consuming content in an HTTPS site would not be unsafe any more.