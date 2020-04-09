Vodafone Idea Subscribers Will Get 6% Back on Prepaid Recharges

    Vodafone Idea has launched a new program ‘RechargeforGood’ which will aim to connect subscribers with each other amid the lockdown period. Under the program, Vodafone Idea subscribers will get cashback up to 6% if they recharge for a friend, family members or any other active Vodafone Subscriber. Since the entire nation has been lockdown until April 14, 2020, many subscribers who don’t have the online recharge facility are facing connectivity issues. The new offer by Vodafone Idea will really come in handy to such subscribers. Also, the cashback incentive will motivate subscribers to help subscribers who are facing trouble amid the lockdown period.

    How Vodafone Idea #RechargeforGood Works

    Vodafone Idea has launched the #RechargeforGood with the sole purpose to connect subscribers with each other in the stressful time. If the users want to avail the cashback provided by Vodafone Idea, existing prepaid subscribers have to login into My Vodafone App or My Idea App and do a recharge for another Vodafone Idea prepaid customer. Once the recharge is done, prepaid subscribers will get the cashback up to 6%. The cashback coupon which the subscribers have earned can be further used on other recharges done by them.

    Everything You Need to Know About #RechargeforGood Offer

    Vodafone Idea has launched a slew of incentives to help its subscribers when they need to be in touch with each other. Avneesh Khosla, marketing director of Vodafone Idea, stated that since the outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted a large number of prepaid customers, they have been facing connectivity issues as retail stores have been shut down until April 14, 2020. In the difficult times, subscribers can do a good deed by undertaking one or multiple #RechargeforGood and help subscribers get connected with each other in uncertain times. Vodafone Idea subscribers must note that the #RechargeforGood offer will be valid until April 30, 2020. For Vodafone Subscribers, the offer will be live from April 09, 2020, and for Idea Subscribers, the offer will go live from April 10, 2020. Also, subscribers will get cashback only on recharges undertaken through MyVodafone Idea app or MyIdea App.

