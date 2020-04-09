Dish TV’s Pay Later Service Allows Customers To Extend DTH Subscription

Dish TV’s pay later service will allow a user of the DTH to extend the validity of his/her subscription with the option for paying for the cost later

April 9th, 2020
  • dishTV
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • Dish TV offers pay later service
    • To avail the offer, give a missed call on 1800-274-9050
    • Dish TV also offering six-month free Watcho subscription

    With the Dish TV’s pay later service, you can get your subscription extended and conveniently pay for it at some later stage. The move seems to be inspired by the offer Tata Sky rolled out a few days back which allowed customers to avail emergency credit service. This offer by the DTH company will enable the subscriber to obtain a kind of loan/credit for his/her subscription, which can be paid off later. The offer was rolled out this Monday by the DTH company on its Twitter handle and was then shared in other social media platforms as well. For people who can’t pay for their DTH service because of less cash in hand can benefit out of this offer and keep themselves entertained during the time of lockdown.

    dish-tvs-pay-later-service

    Dish TV Is Looking To Help People In These Difficult Times

    A statement from Dish TV came earlier, which said that the company appreciates that people are doing their bit by staying inside their homes. In its efforts to contribute to society and encouraging them to stay inside and be well connected with the world, Dish TV’s pay following service has been launched. How to avail recharge extension of Dish TV? You can do it only by giving a missed call at 1800-274-9050 with your registered mobile number.

    Dish TV’s Help In Fighting These Unusual Circumstances

    The DTH company has offered help, not in one but many ways to fight against the Coronavirus. Dish TV’s pay later service is the latest one. Take a look at the other ones below:

    Dish Positive – The channel is launched by the company to educate people on coronavirus and how to safeguard themselves and others at this time.

    Watcho 6 Month Subscription – According to the website homepage of the company, Dish TV is offering a six-month free subscription to its users for keeping them entertained at the time of lockdown.

    Free Service Channels – Dish TV is also offering four service channels free of cost to its users. These channels are – Kids Active Toons, Kids Active Rhymes, Ayushmaan Active and Fitness Active.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Subscribers Will Get 6% Back on Prepaid Recharges

    Vodafone Idea has launched a new program ‘RechargeforGood’ which will aim to connect subscribers with each other amid the lockdown...

    module-4-img

    Google Chrome 81 is Out Now With Web NFC and Improved Security

    Google has just rolled out Chrome 81 which was initially planned to be released on March 17, 2020. However, that...

