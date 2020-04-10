Highlights Airtel Broadband plans start at the rate of Rs 799 per month

These plans ship the most attractive additional benefits

The plans also come with an option of unlimited data for Rs 299 per month

Just like the prepaid telecom industry and the DTH industry, the broadband industry has gone down the path of rampant competitiveness over time. The various broadband players in the market have launched their high-speed offerings at competitive prices and lured the customers over time to have as many subscribers as possible. Also, not to mention, there are a lot of broadband service providers in the field now with the cable TV services now also functioning as broadband companies. However, even with this, there are a few names that stand out no matter what. There is obviously the largest broadband service provider in India, BSNL, and after that, there is Bharti Airtel’s broadband service, which is now known as Airtel Xstream Fibre. Now, we have already talked about Airtel Xstream Fibre service and its attractive plans a lot of times, and what benefits they offer for the customers. If you are slightly unaware, it is good to know that the Airtel broadband plans are the most attractive ones in the market in terms of additional benefits. However, in a new move, Airtel has shipped a very attractive offer on its broadband plans by giving Rs 1,000 discount to the customers. Here are the details.

Bharti Airtel Broadband Offer Explained

Bharti Airtel has put up a banner on its website on the broadband section telling about this new offer for the new customers of Airtel Broadband. The thing to note about this new offer is that it is currently available for the new customers of Airtel Broadband in Chennai. The offer details that the subscribers who get a new Airtel Xstream Fibre connection will get a discount of Rs 1,000, or there would be a free first-month rental. It is also crucial to note that this is a limited time offer, and it is likely that the customers wishing to avail it will only be able to do so for a few more hours later in the day.

If you want to know more about the offer, it would be good to understand that if the subscribers opt for the Rs 799 broadband plan from Bharti Airtel, they would not be required to pay the first-month rental. It’s also worth noting that the Rs 799 broadband plan comes with 100 Mbps speed, 150GB data limit, unlimited local, STD calls and Airtel Xstream subscription.

Bharti Airtel Broadband Plans

Airtel Broadband Plans Airtel Broadband Prices Airtel Broadband Internet Speed Airtel Broadband Data Limit Benefits Airtel Broadband Wifi Router Local/STD Calls Basic 799 Up to 100 Mbps 150 GB Airtel Xstream FREE Unlimited Entertainment 999 Up to 200 Mbps 300 GB Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream FREE Unlimited Premium 1499 Up to 300 Mbps 500 GB Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream FREE Unlimited VIP 3999 Up to 1 Gbps Unlimited Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream FREE Unlimited

There are also other Airtel Xstream Fibre options in the roster. Some of these plans include the Rs 999 broadband plan. This plan from Airtel comes with up to 200 Mbps speed and 300GB internet. There is also the benefit of unlimited calls. In terms of additional benefit, the subscribers will enjoy a full year of Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix for three months, ZEE5 premium subscription and Airtel Xstream premium subscription as well. There are also Premium and VIP options which offers 300 Mbps and up to 1 Gbps speed to the subscribers. While the Premium plan offers 500GB internet, the VIP plan ships unlimited internet to the subscribers. The Premium plan costs Rs 1,499 to the users, and the VIP plan costs Rs 3,999 per month.

Unlimited Data Offering on Airtel Broadband Plans

For the subscribers who wish to have plans with unlimited data every month, Bharti Airtel has got a unique offering which sets it apart from the other broadband providers. Bharti Airtel is giving its broadband customers the option of extending their data FUP to have unlimited data with every plan for Rs 299. So, for example, if you opt for the Rs 999 plan, and you want to have unlimited data every month, you can opt to pay Rs 299 more and have unlimited FUP on your plan.