Vodafone Idea Changes Carrier Name to ‘Vi is here’ After Becoming Single Brand

India’s third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea or Vi, has just changed its carrier name to ‘Vi is here.’ The new carrier name falls in-line with the company’s announcement on September 7 that both Vodafone and Idea brands will have a single brand identity called as ‘Vi.’ The new carrier name ‘Vi is here’ is being spotted by both Vodafone and Idea customers across the country. With the telco now becoming a single brand, we can also expect improved services in the coming quarters. While the telco is pushing the new carrier name, subscribers of Vodafone Idea are complaining about the network issues they are facing for a long time now.

Vi is here: The New Carrier Name for Vodafone Idea

When we entered into lockdown back in March this year, Vodafone created awareness among users regarding Coronavirus by changing its carrier name to ‘Vodafone- Be Safe.’ That was a temporary move from the telco back then. Now, Vodafone Idea customers can see a new ‘Vi is here’ carrier name. At the moment, we are not sure whether it is a permanent change or a temporary change to inform customers that the network integration is done and Vi is looking to improve the services.

The new carrier name is being rolled out across the country. Vodafone Idea customers on Twitter started complaining to the telco that their network issues are not being solved, but it is rolling out a new carrier name. “When Vi is here. ! The complain I made last time is still pending there’s no use I guess. Check the Network and Net speed in the SS. Please help how can I port please message,” wrote Abhinav Singh to Vodafone Idea on Twitter.

In other news, Ravinder Takkar, MD and CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, in a written email asked the customers to join the company’s new journey. “If you’re a part of the Vodafone or Idea family, you’ll automatically become a part of Vi™. If you’re on any other network, now’s the best time to be a part of this journey, that’s brimming with endless possibilities,” he wrote in the email.