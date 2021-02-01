You Can Change Your Airtel Digital TV Package This Way

Airtel Digital TV is the third largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator of the country and you can change your channel pack whenever you want through it

By February 1st, 2021 AT 6:15 PM
  • Airtel Digital
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Featured
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    you-can-change-your-airtel-digital-tv-package

    Airtel Digital TV is the third largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator of the country. It offers different kinds of packages to the users. But sometimes, you end up choosing the wrong package for yourself. However, the DTH operator allows users to change their channel package whenever they feel like. Users can do so by going to the mobile app or the website of the service provider. If customers wish, they can also go for the a-la-carte system. If there is any issue in terms of using the website or the mobile app manually, users can directly call the customer care number of Airtel Digital TV and switch their package from the help of the company’s employees. We are listing down the steps you can follow to change your Airtel Digital TV package through both the website and the mobile app.

    How to Change Airtel Digital TV Package Using Website?

    First of all, visit the website of Airtel from your computer. Then log-in with your registered number of customer-ID. Then you will receive an OTP which you will have to enter to authenticate the login. Once you are logged in, just go to the ‘Digital TV’ section present at the left sidebar. Then click on ‘Manage TV Channels’ where you will find the ‘Edit Current Plan’ option, click on it.

    Now you can select a new package for yourself. Once you have selected the new package you want to go with, just click on the ‘Select this Plan’ button. Lastly, you have to click on the ‘Confirm & Charge’ option so that you can get the selected package.

    How to Change Airtel Digital TV Package Using Mobile App?

    Start with opening the Airtel application and finding the ‘DTH connection’ details. You will find a card which will display your DTH connection, tap on it and then tap on ‘My Account’ link. Once done, scroll down and find ‘Manage TV Channels’ and tap on it. Further, tap on the ‘Edit current plan’ option and just find yourself a new package.

    Once you have found the package you want to go with, just tap on the ‘Select’ button and you will be all set after you tap on the ‘Confirm and Change’ option. Just ensure that whatever package you choose, you are checking its summary and contents to not make the mistake of choosing the wrong channel package.

    As mentioned above, you can also call the Airtel customer care mobile number or even email them to help you with changing your DTH pack.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5G Might Ease and Develop Physical Banking Experience for Users

    The next generation of wireless connectivity is surely going to be revolutionary in many ways. It will change the way...

    module-4-img

    New SMS Templates Hard for 50% Business to Understand and Implement: Report

    Telecom operators have reached a consensus on pushing the deadline for businesses to implement new SMS content templates in their...

    module-4-img

    Airtel and Jio Might Spend 20% More in Upcoming Spectrum Auctions

    Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are now expected to flush in more money at the upcoming spectrum auctions. The sudden...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel 5G Real Life Test Shows Download Speeds of Over 300 Mbps

    module-4-img

    Netflix Brings Sleep Timer Feature, Here’s How You Can Use it

    module-4-img

    Best Postpaid Plans in India 2021: Vodafone Idea, Jio and Airtel

    module-4-img

    Apple to Manufacture Products for Global Market in Tamil Nadu: Report