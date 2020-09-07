Vodafone Idea Switches to “Vi” Brand Identity, Completes Network Integration

Vodafone and Idea brands today announced the completion of network integration which both the brands started back in 2018. Vodafone Idea Limited today marked the completion of the world’s largest network integration with the launch of a single brand identity- “Vi” (read as “We”). The telco also introduced a new logo to represent a single brand. The new slogan for the brand is ‘Better and Brighter Tomorrow.’ The new identity was always coming as the telco brought Idea Nirvana postpaid customers to Vodafone RED branding, and very recently, we saw a single prepaid recharge option for both the customers. All these years, Vodafone and Idea acted as separate brands, but going forward, they will have a single brand identity Vi.

Vi: The New Single Brand Identity for Vodafone and Idea

A press statement from Vi states the integration of Vodafone and Idea is a culmination of the largest telecom integration in the world. Besides unveiling the new brand identity, the telco did not reveal any new postpaid or prepaid plans. However, all the prepaid users of Vodafone Idea will be able to recharge their mobile number by selecting the ‘Vodafone Idea’ option across all the platforms. As we already know, postpaid customers of the company are already moved under the ‘Red’ branding.

The company also stated that the new identity would mark a fresh start to the telecom operator which is currently plagued with financial issues. The company now has a new website (https://www.myvi.in/) and a revamped mobile app as well.

“This is an important next step to launch our new unified business under a new unified brand, Vi. As the integration of the two businesses is now complete, it’s time for a fresh start. That’s why we believe that now is the perfect time to launch Vi, one company which combines the strengths of Vodafone India and Idea,” Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone Group Plc said in a statement.

The completion of network integration and the single brand identity will help the company provide superior network experience and better customer services to the customers. Yesterday, we revealed that the brand would soon launch ‘Vi Mini Stores’ across the country to serve the customers better. Ever since the network integration between Vodafone and Idea networks started, a lot of customers faced issues, but hopefully, Vodafone Idea will serve its users better in the coming years thanks to a single brand.