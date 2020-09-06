Vodafone Idea Strategic Announcement on September 7: Rebranding or New Beginning, Let’s Talk

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited today stated that it would be making a ‘strategic announcement’ on September 7. Riddled with financial issues, Vodafone Idea did not brief the media for a while, or it is safe to say, the telco did not address the media since its merger back in 2018.

Besides informing the press regarding the announcement, the Twitter handles of Vodafone and Idea are heavily teasing the same. While the company will be making the announcement tomorrow at 11:45 AM, there are several speculations on the web on what could be announcing. Firstly, we expect the telco to announce the integration between both the telcos is now complete. Alongside, Vodafone Idea might reveal details regarding its fundraise and how it is looking to compete with the rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio.

On top of these expectations, Chetan Malhotra, an expert commentator of TelecomTalk, shared an image of new brand identity of Vodafone Idea. The image falls in line with our first expectation of integration between both Vodafone and Idea is now complete. Going by the image, we can say that Vodafone Idea might soon be launching new customer support centres called ‘Mini Stores’ and a brand new logo with ‘VI’ letters,

Vodafone Idea has also approved the raising of funds of Rs 25,000 crore recently and they will also be using the fresh funds to improve its network connectivity across the country over the next few quarters.

PS: Image as shared by Chetan Malhotra in comments.