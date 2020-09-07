Best Prepaid Plans You Can Get for Watching Dream 11 IPL Without Any Hassle

One of the biggest sports tournaments in India is just around the corner. The Dream 11 IPL is going to start from September 19, 2020, and surely no cricket lover or a sports fan would want to miss out on the live-action. The thing is, earlier people relied on their TVs to watch the live match, but that has changed now. A lot of people also watch cricket online through streaming platforms. This year as well, people who want to see live matches of the Dream 11 IPL, they can use the Disney+ Hotstar app. But streaming a live match can be a burden on the daily data that you get. So here are all the best-prepaid plans from various service providers that you can rely on for watching Dream 11 IPL without any hassle.

Best Prepaid Plans for Watching Dream 11 IPL

Starting with the prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio. Jio recently announced a few new prepaid plans which come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. Amongst the new plans launched, there was also a cricket pack. It comes for Rs 499 and offers customers a total of 84GB data which means 1.5GB daily data. The pack comes with a validity of 56 days but there is no voice or SMS benefit. You will get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit along with a subscription to all the other Jio apps as well. So this is a good prepaid plan for you which you can get just for watching cricket every day.

Coming to prepaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel, one prepaid pack that you can get for watching Dream 11 IPL this year is the Rs 599 prepaid plan. The plan comes with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year so you won’t have to worry about getting a subscription for the streaming platform separately. Along with this, the customers get 2GB daily data and this plan is valid up to 56 days. There is unlimited calling to any network within India and 100 SMS per day included as well. You also get Airtel Xstream Premium along with other Airtel Thanks benefits.

With Vodafone though, the customers don’t have any plans to choose from which come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Premium. So you will have to get the subscription separately if you don’t have one already. But you still need data after getting the subscription, this is where Vodafone will cover for you. You can get the Rs 699 prepaid plan from the telco and with that currently get 2GB extra daily data on top the original 2GB data that a customer is supposed to get. So you will be getting 4GB data daily so even if there are two matches in a day, you won’t have to worry about exhausting your data because you will have plenty of it. This plan also comes with the benefit of Vodafone Play and ZEE5 Premium for one year and has a validity of 84 days. There is unlimited calling along with 100 SMS/day included.