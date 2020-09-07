Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC and 64MP Quad-Camera Setup to Launch on September 17

After launching the Realme 7 series in India, Realme has now confirmed the launch of Realme 7i in Indonesia for September 17. Alongside the new Realme 7i, the company will also be launching the Realme 7. The Realme 7i was not announced in India last week, so it will be first making its debut in Indonesia itself. Furthermore, the company also stated the Realme 7i is already up for preorders in Indonesia and the same will continue until September 17. Specifications of the Realme 7i are making rounds the web, thanks to a leaked poster. Going by this leak, the Realme 7i will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 7i: Rumoured Specifications and Features

The Realme 7i will be launched as a successor to the Realme 6i. Since the Realme 6i made its debut very recently in India, we are not expecting the company to bring it to the Asian sub-continent anytime soon. Also, the Realme 6i launched in India was very different from the variant that was launched in Indonesia, so the same would happen with the Realme 7i as well.

Now moving back to the leaked specifications of the Realme 7i, the phone is said to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Underneath, it could have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There might be several other variants of the Realme 7i.

Cameras on the Realme 7i said to include a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a couple of 2MP sensors. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera. The Realme 7i will have a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear and a 5000mAh battery will back the device. The Realme 7i could have 18W fast charging support.

At the moment, it is unknown when Realme will launch the 7i in India, but the Indonesian launch is set for September 17.