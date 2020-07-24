Realme 6i Launched in India With 90Hz Display and AI Quad-Camera: Specifications, Price and Availability

Realme today launched its latest smartphone in India – Realme 6i. It is another addition to the Realme 6 series. Realme 6 and 6 Pro were launched in India back in March. Both Realme 6 and 6 Pro came with a quad-camera setup and it is the same with the Realme 6i. Another thing which is common between the three smartphones is their battery size. The Realme 6i has been launched with a battery size of 4,300mAh just like the Realme 6 and 6 Pro. With the Realme 6i, you will get up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Let us take a look at all the specifications of the smartphone.

Realme 6i: Specifications

Starting with the display, the Realme 6i comes with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display along with FHD+ (2400 x 1800 pixels) resolution. It gets a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. A great thing about the display of the smartphone is that it supports up to 90Hz refresh rate. If you want to save battery then you also get the option to switch it back to 60Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Helio G90T which is optimised for gaming. To keep it running for longer, the Realme 6i comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.

Coming to the camera of the smartphone, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear. The primary camera is equipped with a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle-lens, a 2MP portrait lens, and 2MP macro lens. For shooting selfies, the front punch-hole camera is equipped with a 16MP shooter which can also record videos in 120fps slow-motion.

Realme 6i: Price and Availability

The Realme 6i has been launched in two different variants. The first one is 4GB+64GB and is priced at Rs 12,999 and the second one is 6GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 14,999. It is available in two colour options – Lunar White and Eclipse Black. The great thing about the internal storage is that it is expandable up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card. The smartphone will be first available for sale via realme.com and Flipkart on July 31, 2020.