Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 14,999

Realme has just introduced its latest offering to the Indian market – Realme 7 series. There are two smartphones in the series – the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. One thing which has intrigued smartphone enthusiasts about this series is its charging feature. Realme has brought India’s fast charging technology to the Realme 7 series. The Realme 7 Pro comes with the 65W Super Dart charging technology. Both the smartphones in the series will run on Android 10 out of the box and the Realme 7 will feature the world’s first MediaTek Helio G95 gaming chipset. Let us take a look at the specifications and price of each of the smartphone individually.

Realme 7: Specifications and Price

The Realme 7 comes with the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset which is the first time any smartphone manufacturer has offered this chipset in India. The Realme 7 comes with a 5000mAh battery and a 30W Dart Charge support. You can charge the smartphone to 100% from 0% in just 65 minutes.

As for the display, there is 90Hz refresh rate support and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%. The fingerprint scanner is located on the power button. Coming to the camera, there is the 2nd generation 64MP quad-camera setup in the rear.

The Realme 7 is available in two variants — 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The smartphone is available in two colours — Mist White and Mist Blue. Sales start from September 10, 12 noon. You can purchase through the official website of Realme or Flipkart.

Realme 7 Pro: Specifications and Price

The Realme 7 Pro comes with a 65W Super Dart fast charging technology and a 4,500mAh battery. It can charge the smartphone from 0% to 100% in just 34 minutes. As for the camera, there is a second-generation 64MP quad-camera setup in the rear. Starry Mode is available for the users in this mid-range smartphone. At the front, there is a 32MP in-display selfie camera.

The smartphone has a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 90.8% screen to body ratio. There is also an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The Realme 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 720G built on an 8nm process. For the audio, there is Dolby Atmos support on the dual speakers present.

There are 3 card slots with 2 SIM card slots and a microSD card slot expandable up to 256GB. The Realme 7 Pro is available in two colours — Mirror Silver and Mirror Blue. It is also available in two different variants — 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively. First sale of the device starts from September 14th, 12 noon and you can get it from the official website of Realme and Flipkart.