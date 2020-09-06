Airtel Xstream Fiber Now Providing Unlimited Data With All the Plans

Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the biggest competitors of JioFiber. Both the broadband service providers are constantly bringing new offers to lure the customers in. JioFiber much recently announced a new broadband plan of Rs 399 per month which comes with unlimited data. Now, that is cheap and a good deal for the customer. This would have given a very huge competition to the plans from Airtel Xstream Fiber which start from Rs 799 and don’t provide unlimited data for free. But that has been changed by Airtel. Now all the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans come with unlimited data benefit unlike before. Until now, it was only the VIP broadband plan came with an unlimited data benefit. Along with that, Airtel has also announced the new 40 Mbps speed broadband plan for Rs 499 which also includes unlimited data, unlimited calls, Airtel Xstream 4K TV Box, and OTT content of the Xstream 4K TV Box.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Unlimited Data Plans

So now there are a total of five plans that are on offer under the listings of Airtel Xstream Fiber. These five plans are – Rs 499 plan (40 Mbps speed), Basic (100 Mbps speed), Entertainment (200 Mbps speed), Premium (300 Mbps speed), and VIP (1 Gbps speed). Any customer that would earlier want to get unlimited data in any of the plans except for the 1 Gbps speed plan, he/she would have to pay an additional Rs 299 per month.

That would get the customer unlimited data which also has a FUP limit of 3.3TB data every month. But now, this has been made free for all the plans. So now, regardless of the plan the customer is choosing, he/she is eligible to get unlimited data with it. Earlier, Airtel Xstream Fiber had rolled out such a similar offer to select telecom circles of India. The six telecom circles that got the benefit of the unlimited data were – Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Surat, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur. Now the unlimited data offer is not just limited to these telecom circles, but the offer has been extended to the whole of India.

The basic plan (cost Rs 799) earlier came with 150GB data for a month. The Entertainment plan (cost Rs 999) came with 300GB data for a month and the Premium plan (cost Rs 1,499) came with 500GB data for a month. It is worthy to note that there is no change in the pricing of the plans but only the benefits have changed. So the plans are still going to cost the same but you will get unlimited data (3.3TB) per month.

It is certainly a good workaround for the customers who want quality internet without any worries about running out of data. Paying Rs 299 per month for unlimited data felt a little exorbitant to some of the customers and thus the change would be accepted gracefully by the Indian broadband customers.

The new Airtel Xstream Bundle which is offering Airtel Xstream 4K TV Box is also not completely free. You will have to pay a security deposit of Rs 1,500 to obtain the box. For the Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 broadband plans, there is additional Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and ZEE5 benefit added. This bundle is going to be available for customers starting September 7, 2020.