Vodafone Rs 169 and Rs 109 Prepaid Plans With Up to 20GB Data Benefit Launched

Telecom operator Vodafone has launched two new prepaid plans under Rs 200. The new plans in question are Rs 109 and Rs 169. Both the packs ship with 20 days validity, but there’s a huge difference in the data benefit. Vodafone has introduced the plans across all the circles which is a good thing to see. The newly launched Rs 109 pack acts as the telco’s most affordable offering in the ‘Unlimited Packs’ category. The Rs 169 plan is Vodafone’s most affordable plan with daily data benefit. Vodafone now has a plethora of prepaid plans under Rs 200 like Rs 109, Rs 129, Rs 149, Rs 169 and Rs 199.

Vodafone Rs 169 and Rs 109 Prepaid Plans: Benefits Detailed

Starting with the Rs 109 prepaid plan, it offers unlimited voice calling to any network within India and there’s no daily FUP limit. Alongside, users will also get 1GB of data and 300 SMSes valid for a period of 20 days. Vodafone is not offering ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscriptions with this prepaid plan.

Next up, we have the Rs 169 prepaid plan which is the company’s cheapest offering int he prepaid segment with daily data benefit. It offers a total of 20GB data (1GB data per day), 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit to any network within India for 20 days.

Sitting between the Rs 109 and Rs 169 plans are Rs 129 and Rs 149 prepaid packs. The Rs 129 prepaid recharge comes with 24 days validity, 2GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 300 SMSes. Whereas the Rs 149 plan offers the same benefits as Rs 129 recharge for 28 days. Both the Rs 129 and Rs 149 plans offer free access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 OTT apps. Vodafone might offer the same OTT apps benefit with the Rs 109 and Rs 169 plans in the coming days, but nothing is confirmed for now.

Do make a note that both the prepaid plans are also available on Idea network as well.