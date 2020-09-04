Tata Sky Enables Users to Rent Movies on Digital Platforms

Tata Sky, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) providers in India expanded its Movies on Rent, a transactional video on-demand service to its digital platforms such as its mobile app. The Movies on Rent service is said to be available to Tata Sky subscribers with an “active account status.” The DTH operator on its website said that the subscribers can use the Tata Sky mobile app and the Watch Tata Sky portal to order movies on rent. Tata Sky said that the users who ordered the movies can watch the content on the mobile app, web portal or on the Tata Sky Binge.

Tata Sky Users Can Watch Movies on Demand on Digital Platforms

The content ordered by subscribers is said to be available for viewing “multiple times” for a period of 30 days across its digital platforms. However, the DTH operator said that the content will have a 48 hours playback expiry period.

“If the eligible subscriber starts playing the content at 10:00am on 12th September, then he/she will have to finish viewing the content within [the] next 48 Hours i.e. 9:59am on 14th September. Post that the Content will expire,” Tata Sky said on its website.

The DTH operator said that the service is not available on the iOS platform and that the users on the iOS platform can avail the content using the Android app or the web portal.

Tata Sky to Deduct Subscription Amount from DTH Account

Tata Sky said that the subscription price for the content listed under the Movies on Rent section will be deducted from the user’s DTH account.

The DTH operator currently has listed The Grudge movie under the Movies on Rent section. The Grudge, an American Horror film released by Sony Pictures in early 2020 is also available on the Tata Sky Showcase movie channel.

Tata Sky said that the content ordered by the users on its digital platform will be available for streaming and that the content will not be “available for downloads on any of the platforms.”