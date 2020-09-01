Tata Sky Platform Changes to Now Include Sports Channels

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India said that multiple sports channels and a regional channel on its platform will undergo electronic programming guide (EPG) number revision on September 4, 2020. The company said that the channels that are set to be impacted by the EPG revisions include multiple regional feeds of the Star Sports 1 channel and Seithigal channel. The development is on the heels of the operator earlier announcing that EPG numbers of 11 channels including 10 English entertainment and one Hindi news channel would undergo a revision on September 2.

Star Sports Regional Channels to Undergo Revision on Tata Sky

Tata Sky said that the Star Sports 1 Bangla will undergo revision from its existing EPG of 1323 to its new EPG of 1450. The Star Sports 1 Telugu channel will be revised to 1446 from its existing EPG of 1421.

Further, the DTH operator said that Star Sports 1 Tamil channel will undergo revision from its EPG of 1516 to its new EPG of 1551. The Star Sports 1 Kannada channel will be revised to 1645 from its existing EPG of 1638.

Additionally, the company said that the Seithigal TV, a Tamil news channel will be revised from its existing EPG of 1551 to its new EPG of 1563.

Tata Sky said that the EPG revisions of the five channels will be effective from 12 AM on September 4, 2020.

Tata Sky to Revise EPG Numbers of 11 Channels on September 2

The DTH operator earlier said that the EPG numbers of 11 channels including Star World, Star World Premiere HD, Zee Cafe, Colors Infinity and Comedy Central would be revised on its platform. The EPG revisions on the 10 English entertainment genre channels and one Hindi News channel are said to be made effective on September 2, 2020 at 12 AM.

The EPG numbers revision on the Tata Sky platform was earlier reported to have been scheduled for October 2019, however, the DTH operator is said to have pushed the EPG revisions to 2020.