Idea Nirvana Brand Entirely Switched to Vodafone Red Postpaid

Vodafone Idea has finally finished the migration of Idea Nirvana to Vodafone Red migration in 9 telecom circles. The telco giant started phase 1 of migration back in the month of March. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the migration in nearly 8 telecom circles was pushed to a future date. Now, all the Idea Nirvana users will be directed to the Vodafone Red. Vodafone Idea has done the transition smoothly and subscribers will just have to switch from My Idea app to My Vodafone app. The numbers and SIM cards will be the same as before. However, subscribers will get various intriguing benefits in Vodafone Red postpaid umbrella.

Subscribers Will Enjoy Additional Benefits in Vodafone Red Brand

All the subscribers of Vodafone Idea, which have been migrated from My Idea app to My Vodafone app will enjoy intriguing benefits. One of the most intriguing benefits which subscribers will enjoy is the international roaming across 80 countries. Apart from this, subscribers will get multiple benefits, including Unlimited Local and STD calls, Rich Data. Also, subscribers will get the subscription of various OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix. It is important to note that Vodafone RedX plan is the only postpaid plan which offer Netflix subscription to the users. Subscribers must note that the existing prepaid plans will continue under both Vodafone and Idea brand names nationally across all circles.

Vodafone Idea Faced 30 Days Delay in Migration

The outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted the entire migration process planned by Vodafone Idea. The telco giant initially planned to finish the whole migration process in all 9 telecom circles by May 11. However, there was a delay of 30 days in migration of each phase which pushed the deadline target over 45 days.