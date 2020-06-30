Google Photos Turns Off Messaging Apps Back-up

Google introduces changes to Google Photos to save internet resources”

By June 30th, 2020 AT 7:17 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Google has turned off the automatic backup of folders created by messaging apps on Google Photos. The development was shared by a Google employee on Monday. The employee said that the changes were made on Google Photos in a bid “to save internet resources.” It has to be noted that several streaming apps including Netflix and Amazon along with YouTube introduced multiple changes to its systems to save bandwidth due to COVID-19. The streaming apps continue to restrict maximum resolution to 720p when users stream through mobile networks in India and certain other countries.

    Google Introduces New Measures to Save Internet Resources

    According to Google Photos support documents, the users can manually turn on backup and sync of messaging app folders. Further, it was said that the previously backed up photos and videos will not be affected by the changes introduced on Google Photos.

    “Due to COVID-19, people are sharing more photos and videos,” Google employee, Kate Lynn said on Monday. “To save internet resources, backup & sync has been turned off for device folders created by messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages, and Kik.”

    While the employee highlights messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages and Kik, XDA Developers who initially reported the development said that the changes affect numerous social media folders. The publication said that the changes were found through the teardown of Google Photos APK. Crucially, the Google Photos changes is said to affect Facebook along with Helo, Instagram, LINE, Messages, Messenger, Snapchat, Twitter, Viber, and WhatsApp.

    Google Photos Users Can Manually Backup Messaging App Media Files

    The support documents also highlight that the users can manually backup individual images and videos from the messaging app folders. Google highlights that the users will need to open the Google Photos app and navigate to the Library folders and select “view all” files in the “Photos on device” section. The Google Photos app will display all the folders including the ones created by messaging apps enabling users to manually backup the folder or a specific file within the folder.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Idea Nirvana Brand Entirely Switched to Vodafone Red Postpaid

    Vodafone Idea has finally finished the migration of Idea Nirvana to Vodafone Red migration in 9 telecom circles. The telco...

    module-4-img

    Google Photos Turns Off Messaging Apps Back-up

    Google has turned off the automatic backup of folders created by messaging apps on Google Photos. The development was shared...

    module-4-img

    BARC Announces YUMI Analytics Application for Indian TV Users

    Broadband Audience Research Council (BARC) is India’s only and the world’s largest television measurement company. It is a Joint Industry...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    UC Browser, TikTok, WeChat Among 59 Apps Banned by Indian Government

    module-4-img

    Apple Might Not Bundle Power Adapter Inside iPhone 12’s Retail Box

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update With Livik Map and New Evo-Ground Mode to Arrive on July 7

    module-4-img

    iPhone SE 2020 Camera Scored the Same as iPhone XR