Google Photos Turns Off Messaging Apps Back-up

Google has turned off the automatic backup of folders created by messaging apps on Google Photos. The development was shared by a Google employee on Monday. The employee said that the changes were made on Google Photos in a bid “to save internet resources.” It has to be noted that several streaming apps including Netflix and Amazon along with YouTube introduced multiple changes to its systems to save bandwidth due to COVID-19. The streaming apps continue to restrict maximum resolution to 720p when users stream through mobile networks in India and certain other countries.

Google Introduces New Measures to Save Internet Resources

According to Google Photos support documents, the users can manually turn on backup and sync of messaging app folders. Further, it was said that the previously backed up photos and videos will not be affected by the changes introduced on Google Photos.

“Due to COVID-19, people are sharing more photos and videos,” Google employee, Kate Lynn said on Monday. “To save internet resources, backup & sync has been turned off for device folders created by messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages, and Kik.”

While the employee highlights messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages and Kik, XDA Developers who initially reported the development said that the changes affect numerous social media folders. The publication said that the changes were found through the teardown of Google Photos APK. Crucially, the Google Photos changes is said to affect Facebook along with Helo, Instagram, LINE, Messages, Messenger, Snapchat, Twitter, Viber, and WhatsApp.

Google Photos Users Can Manually Backup Messaging App Media Files

The support documents also highlight that the users can manually backup individual images and videos from the messaging app folders. Google highlights that the users will need to open the Google Photos app and navigate to the Library folders and select “view all” files in the “Photos on device” section. The Google Photos app will display all the folders including the ones created by messaging apps enabling users to manually backup the folder or a specific file within the folder.