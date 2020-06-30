BARC Announces YUMI Analytics Application for Indian TV Users

BARC will provide all data to its clients with YUMI Analytics starting July 1, 2020

By June 30th, 2020 AT 6:03 PM
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Broadband Audience Research Council (BARC) is India’s only and the world’s largest television measurement company. It is a Joint Industry Company founded by the stakeholder bodies which represent advertisers, broadcasters, advertising and media agencies. Data from BARC allows companies and brands to make efficient media spends and content decisions in a very competitive television market. BARC will complete transitioning into a much user-friendly, versatile, and upgraded software interface, YUMI Analytics on July 1, 2020. The thinking behind introducing the new YUMI Analytics app is that it will help the users in getting a more enhanced experience of the app and will generate more holistic data which will further allow better data analysis. Starting July 1, 2020, clients of BARC India will have access to data only with the help of YUMI Analytics software.

    Physical and Digital Training Sessions Conducted

    BARC India has conducted over 150 physical and digital training sessions which were aimed to reach to the subscribers all across the country. In addition to this, video tutorials are being conducted for YUMI Analytics across six different languages — Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu apart from English.

    Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BARC India, Romil Ramgarhia said, “BARC India is driven on strengthening its existing framework while introducing new products and services that help our clients make more informed decisions. YUMI Analytics is one of the most advanced software with respect to television measurement and insights. It is user-friendly, intuitive and has the ability to perform multiple tasks efficiently. BARC team across India have worked closely with the clients over the last 11 months to ensure a smooth transition.”

    YUMI Analytics and BMW have been working together for the last 11 months so that customers get sufficient period for a seamless and smooth transition. What makes YUMI Analytics stand out is its ability to provide clients with a comprehensive data representation with conditional formatting and many more features which makes it easier to understand and compare data.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BARC Announces YUMI Analytics Application for Indian TV Users

    Broadband Audience Research Council (BARC) is India’s only and the world’s largest television measurement company. It is a Joint Industry...

    module-4-img

    Spotify to Launch Real-Time Lyrics Feature in India

    Spotify has teamed up with Musixmatch and it will now offer live lyrics support in India and 25 other countries....

    module-4-img

    India Continues to Register Decline in Fixed Broadband Subscription

    India continues to register a decline in the fixed broadband subscription as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update With Livik Map and New Evo-Ground Mode to Arrive on July 7

    module-4-img

    iPhone SE 2020 Camera Scored the Same as iPhone XR

    module-4-img

    Telcos Demand Soft Loans and GST Reduction For Financial Liquidity

    module-4-img

    Entry Level Broadband Plans of BSNL, Airtel, Act Fibernet, Hathway and Reliance Jio