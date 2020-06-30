BARC Announces YUMI Analytics Application for Indian TV Users

Broadband Audience Research Council (BARC) is India’s only and the world’s largest television measurement company. It is a Joint Industry Company founded by the stakeholder bodies which represent advertisers, broadcasters, advertising and media agencies. Data from BARC allows companies and brands to make efficient media spends and content decisions in a very competitive television market. BARC will complete transitioning into a much user-friendly, versatile, and upgraded software interface, YUMI Analytics on July 1, 2020. The thinking behind introducing the new YUMI Analytics app is that it will help the users in getting a more enhanced experience of the app and will generate more holistic data which will further allow better data analysis. Starting July 1, 2020, clients of BARC India will have access to data only with the help of YUMI Analytics software.

Physical and Digital Training Sessions Conducted

BARC India has conducted over 150 physical and digital training sessions which were aimed to reach to the subscribers all across the country. In addition to this, video tutorials are being conducted for YUMI Analytics across six different languages — Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu apart from English.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BARC India, Romil Ramgarhia said, “BARC India is driven on strengthening its existing framework while introducing new products and services that help our clients make more informed decisions. YUMI Analytics is one of the most advanced software with respect to television measurement and insights. It is user-friendly, intuitive and has the ability to perform multiple tasks efficiently. BARC team across India have worked closely with the clients over the last 11 months to ensure a smooth transition.”

YUMI Analytics and BMW have been working together for the last 11 months so that customers get sufficient period for a seamless and smooth transition. What makes YUMI Analytics stand out is its ability to provide clients with a comprehensive data representation with conditional formatting and many more features which makes it easier to understand and compare data.