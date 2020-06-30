Spotify to Launch Real-Time Lyrics Feature in India

Spotify has stated that the lyrics support feature will be available on June 30 at 7.30 PM IST

By June 30th, 2020 AT 4:28 PM
    Spotify has teamed up with Musixmatch and it will now offer live lyrics support in India and 25 other countries. Before 2016, Spotify partnered with Musixmatch to offer lyrics support to users. However, the partnership was broken, and Spotify teamed with lyrics provider Genius. The lyrics provider platform Genius offered Spotify with backstory and commentary along with partial lyrics to provide an immersive experience to customers. Now it is expected that partnership with Musixmatch, Spotify will provide the world’s most extensive catalogue of lyrics and translations. It is still unclear that Indian language will be supported by Spotify lyrics feature in initial days.

    Spotify Lyrics Support Will Be Available in 26 Markets

    Spotify lyrics support will be launched in 26 markets, including India. The other markets which will get the lyrics support feature are Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Uruguay, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mexico, Malaysia, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Bolivia and Argentina. It is worth noting that Japan already has the lyrics support feature. Spotify in total will offer lyrics support feature in 27 markets around the globe. Spotify lyrics feature will be launched today at 7.30 PM IST.

    Genius Lacked Full Lyrics

    After 2016, Spotify teamed up with Genius to test the Behind the Lyrics feature. However, Spotify didn’t offer full lyrics to customers. The new partnership with Musixmatch will offer real-time lyrics in the language in which songs are being played. Users will be able to turn on the lyrics feature by tapping ‘Lyrics’ at the bottom of the now playing screen.

    Lyrics Licensing Delayed the Launch of Lyrics Feature in Spotify

    Spotify was testing the feature for a long time. The partnership with Genius was fruitful because the company directly worked with Artists. However, Spotify faced hurdles around lyrics and licensing, which further led to delay in lyrics support feature. Not only Spotify, but various other music streaming platforms have also faced difficulty regarding lyrics licensing. Spotify has finally made its space and it all ready to provide the largest catalogue of lyrics and translations of the world.

    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Spotify to Launch Real-Time Lyrics Feature in India

