Video Streaming Platforms Gain Attraction Post Trai New NTO 2.0

Video Streaming platforms is gaining attraction as Trai new NTO 2.0 is disrupting the television industry

By February 29th, 2020 AT 6:18 PM
  • Technology News
  • TRAI
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • Trai will offer 200 channels at Rs 130 in NTO 2.0
    • Video Streaming Platforms are gaining attraction
    • Television Industry is facing losses post National Tariff Order 1.0

    Trai has been saying good deeds about their revised NTO 2.0 structure as customers will enjoy the revised price structure in the new tariff order. However, reality shows another side of the story. As per the survey by YouGov which was done back in 2019, when the official orders were passed about the revised price structure, approximately 49% people who took part in the survey showed their interest and likeness towards spending more time online watching the original content. After a year, around 48% of Indian DTH subscribers noted that the amount they spend on online content platforms had been increased after the implementation of Trai order. Also, 42% of the group mentioned the same for the time they spent watching catch-up television content online.

    Television Industry Faces Trouble

    As per the reports of the survey, video streaming platforms have gained attraction, whereas the television industry has been facing losses lately. According to the survey, 43% of people mentioned that their television viewing time had been decreased and nearly 16% of people have unsubscribed from their DTH connections because of the new Trai order.

    The survey by YouGov was conducted among 1000 people in India between February 17 to February 24, 2020. The earlier NTO which was implemented in February 2019 allowed users to select their preferred channels and pay only for them at the maximum retail prices (MRP’s). However, NTO 2.0 resulted in an increased price for like-to-like entertainment.

    Trai New NTO 2.0 Offers 200 Channels in the Base NCF Slab

    As per the new tariff order, subscribers will get 200 channels at a base slab of Rs 130 which was Rs 100 in the previous NTO. However, 36% of surveyed respondents feel that the new amendment will confuse consumers by giving them too many options to select. Also, 40% of people choose their channels individually whereas 37% of people prefer bundle pack and 23% of people go with free-to-air channels with a few additions.

    Also, a survey done by YouGov shows that people wanting to buy a bundle pack and stick with free channels is almost the same. In a statement, general manager of YouGov noted that new tariff order would disrupt the business further, and it is more important for advertisers to study the consumer needs and behaviour and reallocate their entertainment budget.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

