Bharti Airtel Pays Rs 8,004 Crore Towards AGR Dues

Highlights Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 5,000 crore as ad-hoc payment

Reliance Jio has paid the entire amount of Rs 195 crore as AGR dues

Vodafone Idea has to pay Rs 57,000 crore to DoT

Telecom operators have been facing a lot of trouble because of default in payment of AGR dues. However, Bharti Airtel is clearing off the burden. The telco giant has paid Rs 8,004 crore to DoT as their statutory dues in their second tranche. With the current payment, Bharti Airtel has paid a total amount of Rs 18,004 towards their AGR dues. As per their self-assessment, Bharti Airtel has deposited Rs 3,004 crore as full and final towards is AGR dues. Also, the telco paid an additional Rs 5,000 crore as “ad-hoc payment”, which is subjected to refund after the telco department had reconciled their estimates with the telco.

Bharti Airtel has Paid Rs 10,000 Crore as Ad-hoc payment

As per the words of telco giant in a regulatory filing on Sunday, “the company has paid an additional amount of Rs 3,004 crores as the full and final amount towards their AGR dues. Also, the telco giant has paid Rs 10,000 crores as ad-hoc payment on February 17, 2020, on behalf of the Bharti Group of companies (Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Telenor India.).”

The telco giant also added, “In addition to the mentioned amounts paid on the basis of our self-assessment, we have paid an additional amount of Rs 5,000 crores, as an ad-hoc payment to cover all the differences in case of contingencies with DoT”. The operator has already paid Rs 10,000 crore as AGR dues, and it feels like this is the full and final payment by the telco giant towards their AGR dues. Bharti Airtel has now paid an overall amount of Rs 18,004 crores in all compared to their AGR dues of Rs 35,000 crore.

Reliance Jio has Paid Their complete AGR Dues

So far, Reliance Jio is the only telco which has paid their entire AGR amount of Rs 195 crore. Apart from that, Vodafone Idea has been facing trouble paying their AGR dues. The telco giant has so far paid Rs 3,500 crore from their massive AGR dues of Rs 57,000 crore. However, Vodafone Idea has self-assessed their AGR dues around Rs 23,000 crore which includes Rs 7,000 crore as the principal amount.