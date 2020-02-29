Bharti Airtel Beats Rival Operators With These 3 Prepaid Plans

Highlights The unique prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel are Rs 179, Rs 279 and Rs 349

The Rs 179 and Rs 279 plans come with up to Rs 4 lakh life insurance benefit

The Rs 349 prepaid recharge ships with Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 129 at no extra cost

Bharti Airtel is constantly beating rival telecom operators in the prepaid segment. The telco, which is already enjoying the truly unlimited voice calling option over Reliance Jio and BSNL, has three unique prepaid plans on offer right now. The plans in question are Rs 179, Rs 279 and Rs 349. The first two prepaid recharges from Bharti Airtel come with life insurance benefit, whereas the Rs 349 recharge ships with Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 129 for one month. In the past too, Airtel differentiated itself from the rival telcos with the same benefits. The Rs 179 Airtel prepaid plan comes with Rs 2 lakh life insurance, followed by the Rs 279 plan with Rs 4 lakh life insurance. The best part is the plans are available are open market ones across the country where Airtel is offering its services.

Bharti Airtel Rs 179 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Starting with the Rs 179 prepaid plan, it comes with similar benefit as Airtel’s entry-level Rs 149 unlimited combo plan, but with an added advantage of life insurance. Airtel is providing unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit, 2GB of 4G data, 300 SMSes and Rs 2 Lakh Term Life Insurance from Bharti AXA Life. The validity of the pack is 28 days from the date of recharge.

Bharti Airtel Rs 279 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Similar to Rs 179 prepaid plan, the Rs 279 recharge from Bharti Airtel offers the same benefits as the Rs 249 plan, but with an added advantage of life insurance benefit. Airtel users recharging the Rs 279 prepaid plan can enjoy unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit, 100 SMSes per day, 1.5GB data per day and Rs 4 Lakh Term Life Insurance from HDFC Life.

Other benefits of the plan include free Hellotunes, Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership, a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag and anti-virus for your smartphone.

Bharti Airtel Rs 349 Prepaid Recharge: Benefits Detailed

Moving onto the Rs 349 prepaid recharge, it is the only prepaid plan from any telecom operator in the industry to offer Amazon Prime subscription. Airtel’s Rs 349 prepaid plan comes with 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calling benefit, 100 SMSes per day and Amazon Prime subscription for 28 days.

The Rs 349 plan also comes with all the additional benefits of Rs 279 plan alongside the monthly Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 129 at no extra cost.

Vodafone is not offering any such prepaid plans to its subscribers. But the UK-based telco is at least providing ZEE5 content for free via Vodafone Play app with every unlimited combo plan. Reliance Jio is losing charm in the prepaid segment as the telco is reducing the validity of popular prepaid plans. If Vodafone Idea shuts down, Bharti Airtel will likely be the biggest gainer thanks to the varied prepaid plans on offer.