English and Business News Channels Get Highest Viewership in Week 17: BARC and Nielsen Study

TV channels viewership has drastically increased in the lockdown period. Since people are staying at home, they are watching multi-genre channels to have an informative and entertaining quarantine period. Among all the genres, News genre is attracting TV viewers from the past seven weeks. As reported by Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC), both English and business news channels have witness increased viewership in Week 17. English news channels have witnessed nearly 200% increased viewership whereas business news channels both in English and Hindi language have witnessed 100 % increase in viewership as compared to Week 16 of 2020.

News Channels Across Category and Language Have Grown on Week-on-Week Basis

BARC also revealed that news channels across category and language have increased on a week-on-week basis. The general news channels have also witnessed a 23% increase in viewership in Week 17 as compared to Week 16. The primary reason behind the increased viewership of news channels is the need for timely updates about the COVID-19 outbreak. All the news channels are providing the latest information and updates which are being rolled out by the government regarding the situation of the virus outbreak in India.

Republic TV Remains the most-watched English news channel in 2020

Republic TV continues to be the most-watched English news channel in Week 17 of 2020. With over 280 % increase in viewership, India Today has secured the second position in the top 5 list. Times Now has grabbed the third position with over 230 % growth in Week 17. CNN-News18 have gained most in viewership. The news channel witnessed an increase of 300 % and comfortably grabbed the fourth position in the list. In the last government-owned English news channel DD India has acquired the fifth position after ten weeks.

CNBC English and Hindi News Channel Gained 100 % Viewership in Week 17

CNBC-TV18 and CNBC Awaaz have gained 100 % increase in viewership in week 17 of 2020 as compared to week 16. Talking about the Hindi news channels, Aaj Tak is the most-watched Hindi news channel in week 17. The seventh edition of BARC and Nielsen Reports also states that nearly 13 % of the viewers of the last six weeks have not watched the news during the first six weeks of 2020.