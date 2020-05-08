Realme X3 to Come With SuperZoom Ability and Quad-Camera Setup

Realme has been actively launching its smartphones in India, and recently only, the smartphone manufacturer launched its X50m 5G in China. Realme has come out with yet another exciting news. The company is going to launch another device shortly. Right after Xiaomi launched one of its most expensive smartphones Mi 10 5G, CEO of Realme India, Madhav Seth tweeted about the Realme X3. An important thing to note is that there have been several leaks about the smartphone in the past. But this is the first time someone from Realme has officially confirmed the launch of the X3.

Realme X3 To Come With 60x Zoom

The highlight of the Relame X3 so far is its 60x zooming ability. The CEO of Realme India, Madhav Seth, also shared on Twitter an image clicked with the Realme X3 using its 60x zoom feature and starry mode. Then Madhav Seth also challenged the people on Twitter to click better pictures than the one that he shared. This clearly shows the amount of confidence Relame has on its upcoming device. The device has a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 48MP lens serving as the primary camera, an 8MP second camera, and the other two cameras of 2MP each. The smartphone is going to come with a dual selfie camera setup, one of 16MP and one of 2MP.

Realme X3: Expected Specifications

There has been no official confirmation from Realme about the launch date or the specs of the price. But from the tweet, it can be assumed that the launch is not too far away. The smartphone was earlier rumoured about with the name of Realme X3 SuperZoom. The device is expected to have a 4200mAh battery and also support 30W fast charging. It might come with a 6.57-inch AMOLED display along with Full HD+ resolution. The smartphone is expected to run Android 10 right out of the box. It is rumoured that Realme X3 Pro is going to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will have 12GB of RAM.