Jio Introduces Rs 2399 Annual Prepaid Plan With 2GB Daily Data, New Data Add-Ons Also Announced

Reliance Jio on Friday announced a new annual plan priced at Rs 2399 offering users 2GB of daily data along with three new data only add-on packs. The company said that the new annual plan offers 33% more value than its competitors and that the work-from-home has been “made easy with affordable” 2GB per day plans. Jio said that the “value-for-money” plan is targeted at high-data users with the plans effectively costing users under Rs 200 per month. The company noted that Airtel and Vodafone offer a plan at a similar price point but provide lower daily data to its users.

The New Rs 2399 Plan From Reliance Jio

The new annual plan priced at Rs 2399 offers users 2GB of daily data along with unlimited calls and SMS with a validity of 365 days. TelecomTalk couldn’t verify if the plan has a FUP for non-Jio networks as found on other Jio plans. As of press time on Friday, Jio hasn’t updated the plans on its website.

It has to be noted that Airtel with its Rs 2398 plan offers 1.5GB of daily data to its users. However, Airtel offers unlimited calling to all networks without any FUP limit with the plan valid for 365 days.

Similarly, Vodafone has a similar plan priced at Rs 2399 that provides users with 1.5GB of daily data and unlimited calling to all networks with the plan valid for 365 days.

Jio noted that the company offers similar 1.5GB of daily data to its users in its annual plan priced at Rs 2121 that enables users to make unlimited calls on Jio networks. However, the company has an FUP limit of 12000 minutes to non-Jio calls while the pack has a reduced validity of 336 days as compared 365 days found on Airtel and Vodafone Idea plans.

New Jio Data Add-on Packs

Further, Reliance Jio introduced three new add-on packs including the Rs 151 data add-on pack and Rs 201 data add-on packs which are targeted at work-from-home users. The new add-on packs would be available with the existing add-on packs including the revised Rs 251 add-on pack introduced in March during the initial days of lockdown.

The Rs 151 pack is said to offer 30GB of data while the Rs 201 pack is said to offer 40GB of data with the validity of data add-on packs similar to the user’s main account validity. Further, the company said that the Rs 251 data add-on pack would be now be available to users with the plan offering 50GB of data. Notably, Jio also has a Rs 251 data pack that provides 2GB data per day for 51 days.