Vodafone on Tuesday expanded its Work from Home pack that offered 50GB of data to its users across India. The company initially rolled out the Work from Home pack in May to select circles across India including Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha. In early June, Vodafone expanded the availability of the Work from Home pack to 10 other circles followed by further expansion of its availability on Saturday to cover the majority of its circles. The company on Tuesday expanded the Work from Home plan to Karntataka, Rajasthan and UP West and thereby offering the plan across India. With that said, TelecomTalk compares the Work from Home plan from Vodafone with the similar offering from Reliance Jio and Airtel.

Vodafone Work from Home Plan

The Work from Home add-on pack from Vodafone enables users to browse high speed data till 50GB with a validity of 28 days. The add-on pack is priced at Rs 251 and the company highlights that the pack would only be available for a “limited period.”

While the pack does feature a standalone validity, it has to be noted that Vodafone does not offer voice or SMS benefits with the Work from Home plan.

Airtel Rs 251 Data Add-on Plan

Similar to Vodafone, Bharti Airtel offers an add-on pack with 50GB of data to its users across India. However, the plan priced at Rs 251 does not feature a standalone validity with Airtel highlighting that the plan would be valid till the end of the user’s existing plan. The company does not offer additional voice nor SMS benefits with its Rs 251 add-on pack.

Reliance Jio Rs 251 Data Add-on Plan

Reliance Jio introduced the Rs 251 data add-on pack in early May with the pack offering its users 50GB of additional data. The company initially offered its data add-on pack with no standalone validity, however, Jio in the second week of May revised the plan to feature a standalone validity of 30 days. Similar to Vodafone and Airtel, Jio does not offer additional voice and SMS benefits with its Rs 251 data add-on plan.