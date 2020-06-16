New Samsung Smart TVs and The Frame 2020 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 14,490

Samsung is India’s one of the most trusted brands. It manufactures a range of products from smartphones to Smart TVs. The tech giant has launched a range of Smart TVs to be sold through Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. Sale of the new Smart TVs will start from midnight on June 19. The Frame 2020 is a Smart TV everyone was waiting for and it has been launched as well. There are tons of attractive offers for customers who purchase the Smart TVs online from their credit and debit cards.

The Frame 2020 Price and Availability

The Frame 2020 will start selling through Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and Flipkart. Customers will get the Smart TV in three different sizes — 50-inch (1m 25cm), 55-inch (1m 38cm), and 65-inch (1m 63cm). Price for each of the variants is – Rs 74,990 for the 50-inch model, Rs 84,990 for the 55-inch model, and Rs 1,39,990 for the 65-inch model. The Smart TV will come with a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty along with a one-year comprehensive warranty with an option for an additional one year warranty.

The Frame 2020 will come with QLED display, quantum processor, adaptive sound, auto hotspot, multi-view, art mode, art store, intelligent sensors, voice assistants, smart home, and no gap wall mount & one invisible connection.

Other Smart TV Models Price and Availability

Samsung’s 4K UHD Smart TVs price will start from Rs 36,990 for the 43-inch model and go up to Rs 89,990 for the 65-inch model. The FHD and HD Ready Smart TV models will start from Rs 14,490 for the 32-inch model and go up to Rs 31,990 for the 43-inch model. The new Smart TVs will get a one-year comprehensive warranty along with an option for an additional one-year warranty.

The new range of Smart TVs will come with voice assistants, content guide, game enhancer, music player, personal computer mode, home cloud, auto-hotspot, and live cast.