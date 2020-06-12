Amazon Prime Membership Now Available with JioFiber Plans

Amazon Prime Membership worth Rs 999 will now be available with select JioFiber plans. The existing JioFiber subscribers along with new subscribers can avail the one year Prime membership at no additional cost. The Prime membership will include free and fast delivery of products ordered on Amazon along with exclusive access to top deals. Additionally, JioFiber subscribers can also enjoy Amazon Prime Video service along with free access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. The free Amazon Prime membership can be activated by JioFiber subscribers through the JioFiber account on the MyJio app or through the Reliance Jio site.

Amazon Prime Membership Available on Select JioFiber Plans

According to the sources, JioFiber subscribers on the Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans can avail the one year of Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost.

The Gold plan enables users to browse up to 250 Mbps speed till 500GB of data with Jio providing free voice calls, unlimited video calling and unlimited access to Jio applications. Additionally, Jio offers complimentary access to popular OTT apps like Disney+ Hotstar, SunNXT, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioTV and JioCinema. The Gold plan is priced at Rs 1250 per month with Jio currently offering 500GB of additional data due to COVID-19 lockdown, 250GB as bonus data and 500GB of additional data to the annual plan subscribers.

The Diamond Plan is priced at Rs 2499 and enables users to browse at 500 Mbps speed till 1250GB. The benefits of the JioFiber Gold plan including voice calls and access to Jio applications along with bonus data are also applicable on the Diamond plan.

The Platinum Plan is priced at Rs 3999 while the Titanium plan is priced at Rs 8499. The Platinum plan enables users to browse up to 1 Gbps speed till 2500 GB while users can avail 5000GB of bonus data with the plan.

Further, the Platinum plan enables users to browse up 1 Gbps speed till 5000GB while users can avail bonus data up to 10,000GB.

Crucially, the Platinum and the Titanium plan users can avail other benefits of the Gold plan including unlimited voice and video calls along with unlimited access to Jio applications.

Amazon Prime Video Service Also Available with Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans

It has to be noted that Bharti Airtel also offers complimentary access to Amazon Prime Video service on select Xstream Fiber plans including its Entertainment, Premium and VIP plans. The Entertainment plan of Airtel Xstream Fiber is priced at Rs 999 and offers users 200 Mbps speed till 300GB of data.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited earlier offered Amazon Prime Video service on select Bharat Fiber Plans priced at Rs 750 and above. However, the operator recently withdrew the offer.