Reliance Jio to Offer Amazon Prime Subscription to JioFiber Users at No Extra Cost

Reliance Jio offers a JioFiber Set-Top Box. It allows users to stream from many of the major OTT content platforms. Much recently, JioFiber STB got the Amazon Prime Video app. Users of the STB are really happy to see Jio introducing one of the biggest and most demanded OTT content platforms. JioFiber users are going to get a one-year free subscription of Amazon Prime Video if they have a JioFiber connection installed. The offer was reported by FoneArena. It is said that this new offer from JioFiber came out just a day before the new Disney+ Hotstar offers were rolled out from Jio.

How to Activate your Amazon Prime Video Subscription?

If you are a JioFiber user, then you can get a free one-year subscription worth Rs 999 of Amazon Prime Video. Reliance Jio has said that it is a one time offer for its members. So if you want to know how to activate it for free, keep reading ahead. Go to MyJio app, and click on the ‘Activate Now’ banner if you can see it. It is reported that not all of the users are able to see the ‘Activate Now’ banner. So there is a possibility that this offer is reserved for select customers who have availed select plans from the telco.

Reliance JioFiber Adding More and More OTT Content Platforms

JioFiber has added many OTT apps to its STB to keep users entertained. The latest addition was Amazon Prime Video. With this, you also get other OTT apps such as ZEE5, Sony LIV, VOOT, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Alt Balaji, and Sun NXT. JioFiber STB is totally different from the traditional STBs that we are accustomed to. Even for the Disney+ Hotstar app offered with the STB, you can get a free subscription from Jio. Just recharge with their latest offer for Disney+ Hotstar, and you will get a VIP subscription for a year at no extra cost.