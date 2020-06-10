Vu Ultra 4K TVs With Android TV and Sports Sound Mode to Launch at a Starting Price of Rs 25,999



Vu Televisions has announced that it will be launching a new range of Vu Ultra 4K TVs in India today. As per the information available, it will be the first time a television brand across the world to launch a product from home. Vu also stated the new range of TVs would arrive with an Ultra-edge 4K display with 40% enhanced brightness, Backlight Controller, sports sound mode, Pro-picture Calibration and Parental Block mode. The new Vu 4k Ultra television will be available in four sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch in the price range of Rs 25,999 to Rs 48,999.

Vu Ultra 4K TVs: What to Expect

Vu Televisions confirmed that the upcoming Vu Ultra TV 4K comes with an ultra-edge 4K display that enhances 40% brightness levels to avail the best viewing experience even in daylight. This feature was added, keeping in mind that during the lockdown people will be watching TV during the daytime, says Vu. A high-performance special optical film that controls the amount of light entering through the backlight LEDs increases the viewing angle through its wide reflection.

Speaking about the launch, DevitaSaraf, Chairperson and CEO, Vu Technologies said, “In the last one month Vu has emerged as the #1 television brand in India. We have sold over 50,000 television sets in the month of May. This just goes to prove that our product quality, innovations, features and customer service are unmatched. Our new 4K Ultra TV has been designed keeping in mind the needs of our customers who of working from home, binge-watching, and looking at television as an entertainment source for the entire family.”

The Vu Ultra 4K TV has a new feature called Pro Picture Calibration that allows the viewer to take charge of technical controls such as gamma correction, noise reduction, colour temperature, HDMI dynamic range and host of other technical features.

Furthermore, the Sports Surround sound feature on the new Vu Ultra 4K TV ensures that the viewer gets the best experience of a stadium right inside your home. Another important feature added in this range of television is Parental Block. With the families spending time at home together this feature will allow parents to control what their kids are watching while they are at home.