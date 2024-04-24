Excitel Has More than 1 Million Customers, Expands to 50+ Cities



Excitel, a broadband internet service provider (ISP), has achieved the milestone of having more than a million customers. Its services are now available in 55 cities. The company offers services in major Indian cities such as Noida, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Hisar, Agra, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, and more. Excitel's average revenue per user (ARPU) has reached Rs 500, with a YoY growth of 25%.

Also Read: ACT Broadband Netflix Bundle, What You Need to Know









One Million Customers Milestone

"At Excitel, customer satisfaction is our top priority. It is incredibly rewarding to see over a million happy users across 55 cities in India. This achievement tells us our users trust the quality of service we provide. Our goal has always been to provide high-speed fibre-to-home internet to areas across BHARAT that are often overlooked," said Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel.

Excitel's plans are very competitive and offer great value to consumers with entertainment benefits bundled at a very reasonable cost. The company's thought process is to serve the Indian market, which is still mobile data first but is evolving to fiber broadband connections at homes and offices rapidly. Excitel will take some time to reach the PAN-India level, but at the moment, it is available in more than 50 cities in the country.

Read More - BSNL Brings Two New Broadband Plans with OTT Benefits

Excitel offers consumers more than the internet with their IPTV (internet protocol TV) services. Users get access to 20+ premium OTT (over-the-top) platforms including, ZEE5, SunNXT, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, aha, and more. Premium TV channels such as Sony Entertainment Television HD, Star Plus HD, Star Sports 18 1 HD, Cartoon Network and others are bundled for the users.

Excitel has also come up with announcements around their after-sales service which promises to give customers a great and convenient journey. Excitel wants consumers to access high-speed internet at affordable prices, and that reflects on the plans of the company.