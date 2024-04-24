Excitel Has More than 1 Million Customers, Expands to 50+ Cities

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With competitive plans and entertainment benefits, Excitel aims to revolutionize internet access nationwide.

Highlights

  • Excitel achieves one million customers milestone in 55 cities.
  • Competitive plans offer entertainment benefits at affordable rates.
  • Company aims to expand nationwide, focusing on fiber-to-home internet.

Follow Us

Excitel Has More than 1 Million Customers, Expands to 50+ Cities
Excitel, a broadband internet service provider (ISP), has achieved the milestone of having more than a million customers. Its services are now available in 55 cities. The company offers services in major Indian cities such as Noida, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Hisar, Agra, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, and more. Excitel's average revenue per user (ARPU) has reached Rs 500, with a YoY growth of 25%.

Also Read: ACT Broadband Netflix Bundle, What You Need to Know




One Million Customers Milestone

"At Excitel, customer satisfaction is our top priority. It is incredibly rewarding to see over a million happy users across 55 cities in India. This achievement tells us our users trust the quality of service we provide. Our goal has always been to provide high-speed fibre-to-home internet to areas across BHARAT that are often overlooked," said Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel.

Excitel's plans are very competitive and offer great value to consumers with entertainment benefits bundled at a very reasonable cost. The company's thought process is to serve the Indian market, which is still mobile data first but is evolving to fiber broadband connections at homes and offices rapidly. Excitel will take some time to reach the PAN-India level, but at the moment, it is available in more than 50 cities in the country.

Read More - BSNL Brings Two New Broadband Plans with OTT Benefits

Excitel offers consumers more than the internet with their IPTV (internet protocol TV) services. Users get access to 20+ premium OTT (over-the-top) platforms including, ZEE5, SunNXT, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, aha, and more. Premium TV channels such as Sony Entertainment Television HD, Star Plus HD, Star Sports 18 1 HD, Cartoon Network and others are bundled for the users.

Excitel has also come up with announcements around their after-sales service which promises to give customers a great and convenient journey. Excitel wants consumers to access high-speed internet at affordable prices, and that reflects on the plans of the company.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

bharat khanna :

where are the plans?no details , whats new whats changed?

Airtel Introduces Affordable International Roaming Packs for Seamless Travel Connectivity

Jobins :

Vi should decrease the tariff somewhere near to Jio's. So it can grab users from Airtel and Jio.

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Faraz :

If out of 481, 108 is 5G customers. That means customer on Jio 4G network reduced from 452 million in…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

Sujata :

In my nearest enodeB, Jio switches off b40 daily at around 1 am, restores around 6 am. b3 and b5…

Reliance Jio Launches 5G in 27 Cities in Holi 2023

Faraz :

If they already reached 482 million, I wonder in how many months it will reach 500 million customers. Their ARPU…

Reliance Jio Posts Rs 5583 Crore Net Profit in Q4…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments