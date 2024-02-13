Excitel Launches Valentine’s Day Offer on 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps Kickstarter Plans

Wireline internet service provider (ISP) Excitel announced today that its 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps Kickstarter Internet Plans are now available starting at Rs 424 as part of its Valentine's Day Offer. These plans, an extension of its Kickstarter plan, come bundled with 20 free OTT (Over-the-top) subscriptions.









Excitel's Kickstarter Valentine's Day Offer

Excitel said users can enjoy this special offer on the two Kickstarter plans, valid from February 12, 2024, to February 18, 2024. As part of the offer, Excitel is offering two plans: one with speeds up to 200 Mbps, and the other with speeds up to 300 Mbps. Let's now delve into the plan benefits.

Excitel's Kickstarter Plans on Offer

Excitel's Kickstarter Plan with up to 200 Mbps Speed is priced at Rs 424 per month with a 12-month subscription, and similarly, the 300 Mbps Speed plan is priced at Rs 474 per month with a 12-month subscription. Both plans also offer 6-month and 3-month rental options. The Valentine's Day deal applies to availing a 12-month subscription to the plans.

OTT Benefits

Both plans offer a 30-day subscription to OTT platforms such as OTTPlay, SonyLIV, ZEE5, SunNXT, Alt Balaji, Aha Telugu, Nammaflix, RunnTV, OmTV, Play Flix, Bollywood Play, iTap, Kancha Lanka, Raj Digital, Distro TV, Shorts TV, Fancode, IStream, Aao Next, and ETV Win.

"This plan from Excitel is all about making home entertainment accessible and enjoyable. It's designed to encourage spending quality time within the comfort of your home, enjoying a variety of content, and hosting movie marathons with your loved ones," Excitel said in a statement.