Excitel Broadband Launches World Cup Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Excitel has launched a new World Cup broadband plan, which includes an exclusive subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and lightning-fast internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps.

Highlights

  • Excitel's World Cup broadband plan is the perfect way for cricket fans to enjoy the World Cup.
  • The plan offers high-speed internet and access to live cricket matches on Disney+ Hotstar for a very affordable price.
  • Subscribers enjoy Disney+ Hotstar access, 300 Mbps internet, and more.

Follow Us

Excitel Broadband Launches World Cup Plan With Disney+ Hotstar at Rs 499 per Month
Excitel, India's homegrown internet start-up, has launched a new "World Cup" broadband plan at Rs 499 per month to transform the experience of the World Cup for cricket fans. This exclusive offer, available from October 5 to November 19, includes an exclusive subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and lightning-fast internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Read further in the story ahead to learn the finer details of the Excitel World Cup broadband plan.

Also Read: Excitel Launches New Rs 599 Broadband Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Partnership




Excitel World Cup Broadband Plan

Customers can enjoy the plan at Rs 499 per month upon taking a year-long subscription to the 300 Mbps Beast Plan. Excitel says this plan lets users take control of their television expenses without compromising on quality. Subscribers gain full access to Disney+ Hotstar for live cricket matches, including the World Cup.

Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel, said, "At Excitel, much like the sport itself, we recognize that cricket enthusiasts value clarity, consistency, and speed. We are committed to delivering these qualities at every juncture. The World Cup is a moment of pride and excitement, and we wanted to make sure that every cricket enthusiast can enjoy an all-access pass to every innings with high-speed internet. Our new plan guarantees that our subscribers remain seamlessly connected to the pulse of the action. It's a game-changer for sports lovers, and we are thrilled to introduce this plan."

Also Read: Excitel Launches New 300 Mbps Plan With Smart TV, OTT and Live Channels at Rs 999

Excitel Cable Cutter Plan

In addition to this World Cup plan, Excitel recently introduced its 'Cable Cutter Plan,' offering up to 400 Mbps internet, a bundle of 16 premium OTT apps, and access to 550+ live TV channels, all priced at Rs 592 per month for 12 months.

Furthermore, Excitel expanded its services to over 35 cities, offering the 'Big Screen' plan with 400 Mbps speed and a 32-inch smart TV bundled with 16 app subscriptions, and the 'Mini Home Theater' plan providing a 200-inch viewing experience with Full HD projection, both competitively priced.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

bharat khanna :

can we please add a tab on the landing page for world news? I just want to see india related…

Namibia Awards 5G Licenses to Telecom Namibia, MTC, and Loc8…

Faraz :

Exactly. Even I was expecting Jio to remove all 23 days plan with older recharge value in a month or…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Rupesh :

Jio is messing everything. From being a transparent and clutter free plans in past, these days Jio plans are more…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Faraz :

I think they can ( and probably will ) achieve by 2025 by keeping 5G tarrifs at 299, 399 and…

Bharti Airtel Likely to Achieve Rs 300 ARPU Target by…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments