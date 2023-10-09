Excitel Broadband Launches World Cup Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription



Excitel, India's homegrown internet start-up, has launched a new "World Cup" broadband plan at Rs 499 per month to transform the experience of the World Cup for cricket fans. This exclusive offer, available from October 5 to November 19, includes an exclusive subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and lightning-fast internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Read further in the story ahead to learn the finer details of the Excitel World Cup broadband plan.

Excitel World Cup Broadband Plan

Customers can enjoy the plan at Rs 499 per month upon taking a year-long subscription to the 300 Mbps Beast Plan. Excitel says this plan lets users take control of their television expenses without compromising on quality. Subscribers gain full access to Disney+ Hotstar for live cricket matches, including the World Cup.

Varun Pasricha, COO of Excitel, said, "At Excitel, much like the sport itself, we recognize that cricket enthusiasts value clarity, consistency, and speed. We are committed to delivering these qualities at every juncture. The World Cup is a moment of pride and excitement, and we wanted to make sure that every cricket enthusiast can enjoy an all-access pass to every innings with high-speed internet. Our new plan guarantees that our subscribers remain seamlessly connected to the pulse of the action. It's a game-changer for sports lovers, and we are thrilled to introduce this plan."

Excitel Cable Cutter Plan

In addition to this World Cup plan, Excitel recently introduced its 'Cable Cutter Plan,' offering up to 400 Mbps internet, a bundle of 16 premium OTT apps, and access to 550+ live TV channels, all priced at Rs 592 per month for 12 months.

Furthermore, Excitel expanded its services to over 35 cities, offering the 'Big Screen' plan with 400 Mbps speed and a 32-inch smart TV bundled with 16 app subscriptions, and the 'Mini Home Theater' plan providing a 200-inch viewing experience with Full HD projection, both competitively priced.