KPN to Launch 4 Gbps Symmetrical Internet Speeds in the Netherlands



Netherlands telecom service provider, KPN, is set to launch internet speeds of up to 4 Gbps for both download and upload (Symmetrical Speeds), marking a new era of connectivity for Dutch users. KPN has announced that starting from October 23, this service will be accessible to selected fiber optic customers who have adopted KPN's XGS-PON technology since 2021. The rollout will progressively extend to include all users connected to KPN's fiber optic network.

KPN 4 Gbps Internet Speeds

KPN emphasized the growing demand for faster internet, stating, "1 Gbps has now become the new standard."

KPN said, "With the introduction of 4 Gbps we offer the fastest internet for the home and everyone can do their thing on any device with the same high internet speed. Handy if everyone in the house wants to be online at the same time. Whether you're working from home, want to download your favorite game in no time or watch an entire season of your favorite series in a row. Online at full speed, everyone at once. That's what we do it for.”

Modem and Pricing

The service comes with a dedicated modem, the Box 14, capable of handling speeds up to 10 Gbps and equipped with Wi-Fi 6 for enhanced in-home wireless performance. At a price point of EUR 67.50 per month, this offering complements KPN's existing internet options, noted the official statement.

XSG-PON Technology

KPN said its expansion plan includes ensuring that approximately 80 percent of Dutch households are connected to fiber optics by the end of 2026, thanks to their partnership with Glaspoort. The telco has also highlighted that its new XSG-PON technology on fiber networks is available at approximately 1 million addresses.

Future-Proofing Connectivity

Furthermore, KPN has an open network, which allows other providers to offer these high-speed connections to their customers. The statement also noted that KPN had already tested 20 Gbps symmetrical speeds technology a year ago.

With the introduction of 4 Gbps by KPN, these will be the highest internet speeds in the Netherlands.