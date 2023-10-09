KPN to Launch 4 Gbps Symmetrical Internet Speeds in the Netherlands

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The service is available to selected fiber optic customers who have adopted KPN's XGS-PON technology since 2021 and will be progressively extended to include all users connected to KPN's fiber optic network.

Highlights

  • KPN's 4 Gbps symmetrical internet speeds are the highest in the Netherlands.
  • Fiber optic customers to access the service starting October 23rd.
  • KPN's commitment to connecting 80 percent of Dutch households to fiber optics by 2026.

Follow Us

KPN to Launch Symmetrical 4 Gbps Internet Speeds in the Netherlands
Netherlands telecom service provider, KPN, is set to launch internet speeds of up to 4 Gbps for both download and upload (Symmetrical Speeds), marking a new era of connectivity for Dutch users. KPN has announced that starting from October 23, this service will be accessible to selected fiber optic customers who have adopted KPN's XGS-PON technology since 2021. The rollout will progressively extend to include all users connected to KPN's fiber optic network.

Also Read: KPN Enhances Mobile Coverage With Over 100 New Sites Across the Netherlands




KPN 4 Gbps Internet Speeds

KPN emphasized the growing demand for faster internet, stating, "1 Gbps has now become the new standard."

KPN said, "With the introduction of 4 Gbps we offer the fastest internet for the home and everyone can do their thing on any device with the same high internet speed. Handy if everyone in the house wants to be online at the same time. Whether you're working from home, want to download your favorite game in no time or watch an entire season of your favorite series in a row. Online at full speed, everyone at once. That's what we do it for.”

Modem and Pricing

The service comes with a dedicated modem, the Box 14, capable of handling speeds up to 10 Gbps and equipped with Wi-Fi 6 for enhanced in-home wireless performance. At a price point of EUR 67.50 per month, this offering complements KPN's existing internet options, noted the official statement.

Also Read: KPN Tests 5G Standalone Network in Netherlands

XSG-PON Technology

KPN said its expansion plan includes ensuring that approximately 80 percent of Dutch households are connected to fiber optics by the end of 2026, thanks to their partnership with Glaspoort. The telco has also highlighted that its new XSG-PON technology on fiber networks is available at approximately 1 million addresses.

Also Read: KPN Expands Fiber Footprint in Major Dutch Cities With Primevest Acquisition

Future-Proofing Connectivity

Furthermore, KPN has an open network, which allows other providers to offer these high-speed connections to their customers. The statement also noted that KPN had already tested 20 Gbps symmetrical speeds technology a year ago.

With the introduction of 4 Gbps by KPN, these will be the highest internet speeds in the Netherlands.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

bharat khanna :

can we please add a tab on the landing page for world news? I just want to see india related…

Namibia Awards 5G Licenses to Telecom Namibia, MTC, and Loc8…

Faraz :

Exactly. Even I was expecting Jio to remove all 23 days plan with older recharge value in a month or…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Rupesh :

Jio is messing everything. From being a transparent and clutter free plans in past, these days Jio plans are more…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Faraz :

I think they can ( and probably will ) achieve by 2025 by keeping 5G tarrifs at 299, 399 and…

Bharti Airtel Likely to Achieve Rs 300 ARPU Target by…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments